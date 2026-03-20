Navratri Day 2 2026: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Significance, Remedies, And More

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Navratri 2026 enters its second day with the worship of Maa Brahmacharini, the embodiment of devotion, penance and inner strength. Revered as a symbol of discipline and knowledge, her blessings are believed to guide devotees towards clarity, patience and fulfilment of desires. As spiritual energy intensifies during Chaitra Navratri, this day holds special importance for those seeking mental strength and divine grace.

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Who Is Maa Brahmacharini?

Maa Brahmacharini represents tapasya (deep penance), self-control and unwavering faith. The name ‘Brahmacharini’ is derived from two words — ‘Brahma’, meaning penance or spiritual pursuit, and ‘Charini’, meaning one who practices it. Together, it signifies the goddess who embodies austerity and devotion.

According to Hindu beliefs, this form of Goddess Durga performed intense penance to attain Lord Shiva as her consort. Worshipping her is believed to strengthen willpower and bring spiritual growth, making this day deeply significant for devotees seeking purpose and direction.

Auspicious Yog And Muhurat

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:05 pm – 12:53 pm

12:05 pm – 12:53 pm Brahma Muhurat: 4:50 am – 5:38 am

4:50 am – 5:38 am Vijay Muhurat: 2:30 pm – 3:18 pm

2:30 pm – 3:18 pm Evening Sandhya (Puja Time): 6:32 pm – 7:43 pm

6:32 pm – 7:43 pm Nishita Muhurat (Midnight Puja): 12:04 am – 12:52 am (21 March)

A rare and highly auspicious combination of Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Amrit Siddhi Yog will be in effect from 6:25 am and continue until 2:27 am the following day. This powerful alignment is considered ideal for starting new ventures, performing rituals, and seeking divine blessings.

This sacred day is marked by highly favourable planetary alignments. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog prevails throughout the day, enhancing the success of any auspicious work. Alongside this, Amrit Siddhi Yog is observed from early morning till late night, further amplifying positivity.

However, devotees are advised to avoid Rahu Kaal for any auspicious activity, as it is traditionally considered inauspicious. Choosing the right muhurat is believed to maximise spiritual benefits and ensure success in endeavours.

Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi

Devotees should begin the day during Brahma Muhurat with a bath and wear clean clothes. Sit peacefully, meditate upon Maa Brahmacharini and offer flowers, sandalwood, roli and akshat.

The ritual includes bathing the idol with milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar, followed by offering bhog and lighting incense. Betel leaves, supari and cloves are also considered auspicious offerings. Performing the puja with a focused and calm mind is believed to attract divine blessings.

Bhog And Offerings

Offering sugar or jaggery to Maa Brahmacharini is considered highly auspicious. It is believed to bless devotees with longevity and prosperity. Many also prepare kheer made with jaggery, which is seen as especially pleasing to the Goddess.

Remedies For Peace And Prosperity

Wearing saffron or orange-coloured clothes while performing the puja is believed to reduce Mangal dosh. Donating red lentils to the needy on this day is also considered beneficial, bringing peace and harmony to family life.

Chanting the mantra “Om Brahmacharinyai Namah” 108 times is said to invite the Goddess’s special blessings. This simple yet powerful practice is believed to remove obstacles and bring positivity.

Spiritual Significance

The second day of Navratri is not just about rituals but also about inner transformation. Maa Brahmacharini teaches the value of patience, discipline and faith. Her worship inspires devotees to stay committed to their path, no matter how challenging it may seem.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]