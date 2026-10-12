Navratri 2026 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Muhurat, Colour And Bhog

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navratri Day 2, October 12, worships Maa Brahmacharini.

Devotees perform puja seeking strength, peace, and determination.

Offerings include flowers, sattvic food, and specific prayers.

Red is auspicious, but devotion remains the true focus.

Shardiya Navratri 2026 is being celebrated with devotion across India, with each day dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga. The second day of the festival is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the Goddess associated with penance, devotion, discipline and spiritual strength. Devotees worship her to seek peace of mind, determination and the strength to overcome difficulties in life.

Navratri Day 2 falls on October 12, 2026, following Ghatasthapana and the worship of Maa Shailputri on October 11. On this day, devotees observe special puja rituals, offer flowers and bhog to the Goddess, and recite prayers seeking her blessings. The day is also associated with a specific auspicious colour, which devotees may wear as part of the festival's traditions.

Maa Brahmacharini Puja Muhurat And Rituals

Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. The word Brahmacharini is associated with a life of devotion, self-control and spiritual discipline. According to Hindu tradition, she represents Goddess Parvati's deep penance to attain Lord Shiva as her consort.

Devotees generally begin the day by waking up early, bathing and wearing clean clothes. After preparing the puja area, they offer prayers to Maa Brahmacharini. Flowers, incense, a diya, fruits and sweets are commonly included in the worship.

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The Goddess is traditionally depicted wearing white garments and holding a jap mala in one hand and a kamandalu in the other. These symbols represent meditation, devotion and simplicity.

Puja Muhurat: Devotees should check their local Hindu panchang for the precise puja timings on October 12, 2026, as auspicious timings may vary by city. The Ghatasthapana muhurat observed on Day 1 does not automatically apply to the second day's worship.

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Navratri Day 2 Colour: What Should You Wear?

The colour associated with Maa Brahmacharini on the second day of Navratri is red in some popular Navratri colour calendars, although the colour sequence can vary across regional and community traditions. Devotees often choose their clothing according to the colour calendar they follow.

Red is traditionally associated with energy, devotion, and auspiciousness. Wearing red during the puja is considered by many devotees a way to express faith and participate in the festive spirit. You can choose a red kurta, saree, suit, or another comfortable outfit for the occasion.

The most important aspect of the day remains sincere prayer and devotion rather than the colour of one's clothing.

Maa Brahmacharini Bhog: What To Offer The Goddess

Devotees offer simple, sattvic food to Maa Brahmacharini. Sugar, mishri, fruits and other traditional offerings are commonly included in the bhog. Some devotees also prepare sweets at home and offer them after completing the puja. Offerings should be prepared with cleanliness and devotion. Families observing a Navratri fast can choose foods permitted by their household customs and fasting practices.

After the prayers, the bhog may be distributed among family members as prasad. Devotees also recite mantras dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini and seek blessings for patience, strength and spiritual growth.

As Navratri continues, the second day offers an opportunity to reflect on the importance of discipline, perseverance and faith. Worshipping Maa Brahmacharini is believed by devotees to encourage inner strength and help them remain steady through life's challenges.