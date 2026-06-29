Monday Shiv Puja 2026: Complete Somwar Puja Vidhi, Offerings And Rituals For Lord Shiva

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monday Shiv Puja clears obstacles, brings peace, fulfills wishes.

Rituals involve offering water, milk, Belpatra, white flowers.

Belpatra is Shiva's favorite; avoid specific flowers, anger.

Devotion, sincerity, and peaceful mind are most crucial.

In Hinduism, Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and devotees believe that worshipping Bholenath with a pure heart on this day helps remove obstacles, brings peace, and fulfills sincere wishes.

This is why Shiva temples witness a large number of devotees every Monday. While many people simply offer water on the Shivling, religious scriptures describe a more complete method of worship. It is believed that performing the puja with devotion and following the proper rituals helps devotees receive Lord Shiva's blessings sooner.

How To Perform Monday Shiva Puja

Begin your day by waking up early, taking a bath, and wearing clean clothes. Clean your place of worship and sit facing the north or east direction.

Meditate on Lord Shiva before starting the puja. Offer water to the Shivling, followed by milk, Panchamrit, Gangajal (if available), sandalwood paste, akshat (rice), bhasma (sacred ash), Belpatra, dhatura, and fresh white flowers.

Finally, light a diya and incense sticks, perform the aarti, and chant "Om Namah Shivaya" with complete faith and devotion.

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What Should Be Offered To Lord Shiva?

Each offering made during Shiva Puja has a special spiritual significance. Belpatra is considered Lord Shiva's favourite offering and is regarded as essential in his worship.

Apart from Belpatra, devotees also offer dhatura, white flowers, sandalwood paste, and bhasma. According to religious beliefs, lotus flowers symbolize prosperity, while offering dhatura is associated with praying for children and family well-being. Jasmine flowers are also considered auspicious.

What Should You Avoid During Shiva Puja?

Always offer fresh and clean flowers to Lord Shiva. Avoid using flowers that are dry, wilted, broken, or damaged by insects.

According to religious traditions, flowers such as Champa, Ketaki, Kadamba, and Kewda are generally not offered during Shiva worship. Devotees should also keep their minds calm, avoid anger or haste, and perform the puja while sitting on a proper asana (mat).

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How To Offer Water On The Shivling

During Jalabhishek, it is considered auspicious to pour a continuous stream of water over the Shivling while chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" or the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

Religious beliefs hold that offering water to Lord Shiva brings peace, happiness, and mental well-being. Similarly, Abhishek with milk, ghee, honey, and Panchamrit is also believed to have its own spiritual significance and is performed by devotees seeking different blessings.

Whether you visit a temple or worship at home, the most important aspect of Monday Shiva Puja is devotion, sincerity, and a peaceful mind. It is faith and humility, along with the proper rituals, that are believed to bring Lord Shiva's divine grace.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]