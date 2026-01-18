Mauni Amavasya 2026: Is It On January 18 Or 19? Know The Exact Date, Its Significance, And More

Magha Amavasya holds special significance for rituals such as holy bathing, charity, silence (maun), fasting, spiritual practices, and ancestor offerings. This Amavasya of the Magha month is popularly known as Mauni Amavasya. Falling after the beginning of the New Year, it is considered the first Amavasya of the year and is also regarded as the most important Amavasya among all Amavasyas observed throughout the year.

This year, there is confusion among devotees about whether Mauni Amavasya falls on January 18 or January 19, 2026. Here is a clear explanation.

Confusion About The Date Of Mauni Amavasya 2026

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Amavasya tithi will begin late at night on January 18 at 12:03 AM and will end on January 19 at 1:21 AM. Due to this overlap, some people believe Mauni Amavasya falls on January 19.

However, as per the Udaya Tithi (the date prevailing at sunrise), Mauni Amavasya will be observed on Sunday, January 18, 2026. Hence, religious rituals and observances will be performed on January 18.

10 Reasons That Make Mauni Amavasya Highly Significant

1. Auspicious Sunday Combination

Mauni Amavasya falls on a Sunday this year, enhancing the importance of Sun worship. Offering water (Arghya) to Surya Dev after the holy bath is believed to reduce physical ailments, planetary doshas, and negative energies.

2. Importance of Observing Silence (Maun Vrat)

Among all Amavasyas, Magha Amavasya places special emphasis on observing silence. Saints, sages, and spiritual seekers take a vow of silence, which is believed to control the senses and encourage positive thoughts.

3. Sacred Bath (Magha Snan)

Taking a holy dip in sacred rivers or at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya is considered highly meritorious. It is believed to cleanse sins and increase spiritual merit.

4. Best Day for Pitru Tarpan

Mauni Amavasya is regarded as one of the most auspicious days for ancestor offerings (Tarpan and Pind Daan). Devotees perform rituals to seek peace and blessings for their ancestors.

5. Charity and Selfless Giving

Donating food, clothes, sesame seeds, grains, and money on this day is believed to bring virtue, prosperity, and spiritual rewards.

6. Magh Mela Holy Dip in Prayagraj

During the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, millions of devotees take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, also known as the Maghi Snan.

7. Opportunity for Planetary Dosha Remedies

Special remedies performed on this day are believed to help reduce the effects of Pitru Dosha, Chandra Dosha, Kaal Sarp Dosha, and mental stress.

8. Freedom from Negative Energy

Practices such as silence, holy bathing, worship, and charity on Magha Amavasya are believed to eliminate negative energies and provide relief from fear, stress, and mental instability.

9. Fulfilment of Wishes

It is believed that prayers and resolutions taken on Mauni Amavasya yield quick results. Any vow or spiritual intention made on this day is said to have long-lasting effects.

10. A Strong Spiritual and Social Message

Mauni Amavasya is not just a religious date but a reminder of self-discipline, introspection, spiritual growth, and social responsibility through charity.

