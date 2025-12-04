Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Rare Yogas To Bring Wealth And Success For These Zodiac Signs

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionMargashirsha Purnima 2025: Rare Yogas To Bring Wealth And Success For These Zodiac Signs

Auspicious alignments on Margashirsha Purnima 2025 are set to bring positive changes, blessings, and prosperity for select zodiac signs. Know which signs may experience growth and good fortune.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The day of Purnima holds great significance for receiving the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Satyanarayan. This year, several auspicious yogas will form on Margashirsha Purnima, falling on December 4, 2025. According to beliefs, these favourable planetary combinations may resolve job-related hurdles, boost business growth, and bring financial gains for some zodiac signs.

Auspicious Yogas On Margashirsha Purnima 2025

On this day, Lakshmi Narayan Yoga, Budhaditya Yoga, Shukraditya Yoga, Dhanashakti Rajyoga, and Malavya Yoga will form.
Among these, Lakshmi Narayan Yoga is especially associated with growth in wealth, career advancement, increased respect, and overall material comfort.

Additionally, Shiv Yoga will also occur. Worshipping Lord Shiva during this period is believed to bring His blessings and help resolve marital issues.

Another significant formation is Ravi Yoga, which enhances the influence of the Sun. It is believed that tasks undertaken during Ravi Yoga get completed smoothly without obstacles.

Zodiac Signs Likely To Prosper On Margashirsha Purnima

Libra:
Sudden financial gains are likely. Businesspersons may see better profits. Long-pending wishes may finally be fulfilled. The blessings of Goddess Lakshmi will bring improvement in family relationships.

Aries:
Your work will be appreciated at the workplace. Seniors may assign you new responsibilities, which will turn out favourable. Pending tasks may get completed, and overdue money may be recovered.

Cancer:
Those involved in the stock market may receive substantial profits. With Lord Vishnu’s blessings, this period is also beneficial for students. Opportunities for monetary gains look promising.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Purnima 2025 Margashirsha Purnima 2025 Auspicious Yogas Zodiac Predictions Auspicious Yoga For Zodiac Signs
