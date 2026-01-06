×

Makar Sankranti Coincides With Ekadashi After 23 Years: Know Its Spiritual Significance, Puja Rituals, And All

Makar Sankranti becomes extra special as it coincides with Shattila Ekadashi after 23 years, along with auspicious yogas, enhancing the importance of puja, charity, and rituals.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 05:45 PM (IST)

This year, the Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Capricorn on January 14, marking the celebration of Makar Sankranti on the same date. The festival is considered especially significant this year as it coincides with Shattila Ekadashi, a rare celestial combination occurring after nearly 23 years. The last time Makar Sankranti and Ekadashi coincided was in 2003.

Astrologically, when the Sun enters Capricorn, it begins its northward journey, known as Uttarayan, which is regarded as highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. This year, Makar Sankranti will also witness the formation of two highly favourable yogas, Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga, enhancing the spiritual importance of prayers, charity, and rituals performed on this day.

ALSO READ: Pongal 2026: Date, Significance, And All You Need To Know About This Vibrant Harvest Festival

Auspicious Timings On Makar Sankranti

  • Punyakal (Auspicious Period): 3:04 PM to 5:57 PM
  • Mahapunyakal: 3:04 PM to 3:28 PM
  • Bathing and Charity Muhurat: 9:03 AM to 10:48 AM

Makar Sankranti Puja Rituals

Devotees are advised to wake up during Brahma Muhurat and take a holy bath, preferably in a sacred river. Those bathing at home may add sesame seeds (til) to the water, which is considered auspicious. After bathing, devotees should offer water to the Sun God using a copper vessel, along with red flowers, sesame seeds, and rice grains. During the ritual, chanting mantras such as “Om Suryaya Namah” or “Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah” is considered beneficial.

As the day also marks Ekadashi, worship of Lord Vishnu holds special importance. Devotees should offer fruits and sesame-based preparations as bhog. Charity should be performed according to one’s capacity, especially for the needy.

Importance Of Charity On Makar Sankranti

Charity holds immense significance on Makar Sankranti, particularly due to its rare alignment with Shattila Ekadashi. Donating essentials such as food grains, clothes, money, sesame seeds, and jaggery-based items is believed to bring great spiritual merit. Donations of fruits, vegetables, or ghee are also considered highly rewarding on this day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Makar Sankranti Uttarayan Shattila Ekadashi Makar Sankranti 2026 Makar Sankranti Ekadashi
