Makar Sankranti 2026: From Uttarayan To Daan-Punya, All You Need To Know About This Sacred Day

Makar Sankranti holds special significance in Hinduism and is considered one of the most important festivals of the year. It marks the moment when the Sun transitions from Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi) into Capricorn (Makar Rashi). As the first major festival of the new year, Makar Sankranti symbolizes new beginnings, positivity, and spiritual renewal.

In 2026, the Sun will transit into Capricorn on 14 January at 3:13 pm, and hence Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 14 January 2026.

Celebrated Across India Under Different Names

Makar Sankranti is observed across the country with regional variations. In Gujarat, it is known as Uttarayan, in eastern Uttar Pradesh it is celebrated as Khichdi, while in South India the festival is observed as Pongal. With the end of Dhanu Maas, the Sun’s entry into Capricorn also marks the beginning of an auspicious period for charity, rituals, and religious activities.

Uttarayan: The Day Of The Gods

According to scriptures, when the Sun enters Capricorn, it begins its northward journey, known as Uttarayan, which is regarded as the “day of the gods.” With Makar Sankranti, Kharmas comes to an end, and auspicious activities such as marriages and religious ceremonies resume.

What To Do On Makar Sankranti

This year, several auspicious planetary combinations are forming on Makar Sankranti, enhancing the importance of holy baths, charity, and mantra chanting. As the Sun moves into Uttarayan, the intensity of winter gradually decreases and warmer days begin.

Consuming sesame seeds (til), jaggery (gur), and khichdi is considered especially beneficial. Devotees believe that worshipping the Sun God on this day brings lasting spiritual merit and health benefits.

Importance Of Holy Bath And Charity

Taking a bath in a sacred river on Makar Sankranti is considered highly auspicious. After the bath, devotees should offer Arghya (water offering) to the Sun. Charity in the form of money, grains, sesame seeds, and jaggery should be given to the needy. Donations to cow shelters, offering green fodder for cows, and distributing blankets or woollen clothes to the poor during winter are also considered highly meritorious.

During the auspicious period of Makar Sankranti, donating rice, moong dal, black sesame seeds, jaggery, copper vessels, gold grains, and woollen clothes is believed to please the Sun God, ancestors, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Lakshmi.

Auspicious Yogas On Makar Sankranti

Two highly auspicious yogas will be formed on this day:

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: From 7:15 am on 14 January to 3:03 am on 15 January

From 7:15 am on 14 January to 3:03 am on 15 January Amrit Siddhi Yoga: From 7:15 am on 14 January to 3:03 am on 15 January

Bathing and charitable acts performed during these yogas are believed to yield special spiritual rewards.

Makar Sankranti Auspicious Timings

Punya Kaal Duration: 2 hours 32 minutes

2 hours 32 minutes Punya Kaal Time: From 3:13 pm to 5:45 pm on 14 January

From 3:13 pm to 5:45 pm on 14 January Brahma Muhurat: From 5:27 am to 6:21 am

Bathing during the Maha Punya Kaal is considered particularly auspicious.

Makar Sankranti Puja Method

Devotees should wake up early and take a holy bath, preferably in a sacred river. After wearing clean clothes, water mixed with black sesame seeds, jaggery, and Ganga water should be offered to the Sun God using a copper vessel while chanting solar mantras. On this day, offerings should also be made to Lord Shani. Donating sesame seeds and khichdi to the poor is considered especially virtuous.

Special Remedies For Makar Sankranti

Bathing with water mixed with black sesame seeds and Ganga water is believed to remove planetary दोष (defects) from the horoscope. Since the Sun enters the sign ruled by his son Shani (Saturn) on this day, devotees receive blessings of both planets. Offering Arghya to the Sun while chanting “Om Suryaya Namah” is considered highly auspicious.

Health Benefits Of Khichdi

Khichdi, traditionally consumed as prasad on Makar Sankranti, is highly beneficial for digestion. When prepared with peas and ginger, it helps boost immunity and supports the body in fighting bacterial infections.

Seasonal Change After Makar Sankranti

After Makar Sankranti, evaporation in rivers increases, which is believed to help eliminate certain seasonal ailments. Consuming sesame seeds and jaggery during this period helps keep the body warm. Scientists also note that during Uttarayan, the Sun’s rays gradually reduce the intensity of cold.

Donations On Makar Sankranti

Sesame Seeds and Jaggery: Symbolize purity and positivity; help reduce Sun and Saturn-related defects in the horoscope.

Symbolize purity and positivity; help reduce Sun and Saturn-related defects in the horoscope. Grains and Khichdi: Donating rice, wheat, lentils, millet, and khichdi is believed to increase prosperity and food security.

Donating rice, wheat, lentils, millet, and khichdi is believed to increase prosperity and food security. Blankets and Clothes: Donating warm clothes and blankets during winter brings great merit and blessings.

Donating warm clothes and blankets during winter brings great merit and blessings. Metal Utensils: Donating gold, silver, or copper vessels enhances prosperity and positive energy.

Donating gold, silver, or copper vessels enhances prosperity and positive energy. Cow Donation (Gaudan): Considered one of the highest forms of charity in Hinduism. If not possible, donating fodder or money to a cow shelter is equally virtuous.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]