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HomeReligionMahavir Jayanti 2026: Significance And The Timeless Panchsheel Principles Of Lord Mahavir

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Significance And The Timeless Panchsheel Principles Of Lord Mahavir

Explore the significance of Mahavir Jayanti and the timeless Panchsheel principles that promote truth, non-violence, and ethical living.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 10:11 AM (IST)

Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, is celebrated every year on the Trayodashi (13th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year, the auspicious occasion is being observed on March 31, 2026. On this sacred day, devotees remember his teachings and reflect on the path of truth, non-violence, and spiritual discipline that he advocated.

Lord Mahavir is regarded as a symbol of awareness and mindfulness. Born as a prince to King Siddhartha of the Ikshvaku dynasty, he chose to renounce worldly comforts and royal luxuries in pursuit of spiritual enlightenment. His journey toward self-realization continues to inspire millions across the world.

The foundation of Jain philosophy lies in his Panchsheel principles, also known as the five great vows. Despite being thousands of years old, these teachings remain highly relevant even in today’s fast-paced and often chaotic world. At a time marked by stress, conflict, instability, and moral challenges, these principles offer a path toward balance, peace, and ethical living.

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Panchsheel Principles Of Lord Mahavir

  • Truth (Satya): This principle emphasizes always speaking the truth and practicing honesty. While the path of truth may come with challenges, staying committed to it ultimately leads to victory and righteousness.
  • Non-violence (Ahimsa): A core tenet of Jainism, Ahimsa means not causing harm to any living being through thoughts, words, or actions. It reflects compassion and respect for all forms of life.
  • Non-possessiveness (Aparigraha): This teaching encourages individuals to avoid excessive accumulation of material possessions and remain free from greed. Maintaining balance, whether in abundance or scarcity, helps keep one focused on life’s true purpose.
  • Non-stealing (Asteya): Asteya teaches that one should never take anything that is not willingly given. It also promotes a sense of collective well-being over individual ego, encouraging a mindset of “we” rather than “I.”
  • Celibacy (Brahmacharya): This principle highlights self-discipline and control over one’s senses. It encourages individuals to recognize their inner self and cultivate virtues like restraint, knowledge, humility, and moral conduct.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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Mahavir Jayanti Lord Mahavir Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Panchsheel Principles Of Lord Mahavir
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