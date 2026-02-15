Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Yoga Center To Air Globally In 23 Languages

The Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore will be livestreamed worldwide tonight, with sign language interpretation included for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6pm and will continue through the night until 6am. Organisers said the event will also be available in 23 Indian and international languages, allowing viewers across different regions to follow the proceedings remotely.

Global Broadcast In 23 Languages

The overnight event will be transmitted via live satellite feeds in English and 11 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Bangla, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. An additional 11 foreign languages, among them Nepali, Russian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Italian, Romanian, Arabic, Indonesian and Vietnamese, will also be offered.

The inclusion of sign language interpretation marks a step towards wider accessibility, particularly for viewers who rely on visual communication. Each year, audiences from more than 170 countries reportedly tune in to the annual gathering.

Political Leaders & Performers

The chief guest for the 2026 edition will be India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh. Other political figures expected to attend include Dr L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs; Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; and Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This year’s event carries the theme “Ganga”, with segments intended to reflect on the river’s spiritual, cultural and ecological importance. The programme is set to include guided meditations led by Sadhguru, along with music and dance performances.

Artists scheduled to perform include Aditya Gadhvi and Prashant Sonagra. Collaborations under Sounds of Isha will feature Swaroop Khan, Blaaze, Harish Sagane and Dhol Tasha, among others.

For the first time, Sadhguru is also expected to conduct the Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam as part of the night’s observances. Organisers say millions have registered to participate in the offering remotely.

Mahashivratri at Isha has grown into one of the largest annual spiritual gatherings, combining ritual observance with cultural performances through an all-night programme.