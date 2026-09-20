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English NewsReligionMahalaya Morning Traditions: Why Bengalis Wake Up Before Dawn To Welcome Maa Durga

Mahalaya Morning Traditions: Why Bengalis Wake Up Before Dawn To Welcome Maa Durga

Mahalaya signals the arrival of Goddess Durga and the countdown to Durga Puja. Know the mythology, beliefs, and cultural significance behind the day.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 12:31 PM (IST)

For many Bengalis, the arrival of Mahalaya is more than the beginning of the festive season. It is a morning filled with familiar sounds, rituals, and emotions that signal that Durga Puja is drawing closer. In 2026, Mahalaya falls on October 10, marking the transition from Pitru Paksha towards Devi Paksha and setting the mood for the celebrations ahead.

One of the most recognisable Mahalaya traditions is waking up before sunrise to listen to Mahishasura Mardini. The iconic programme, featuring Sanskrit chants, devotional songs and narration in the legendary voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra, has become closely associated with the occasion. For generations of Bengali families, hearing the programme in the quiet hours of the morning has been an important part of Mahalaya.

Why Do Bengalis Wake Up Before Dawn?

The early morning timing has a strong cultural and devotional significance. Families traditionally gather around the radio or, today, television and digital devices to listen to the invocation of Goddess Durga. The chants narrate the battle between the Goddess and the demon Mahishasura and celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

ALSO READ | Why Is Mahalaya Considered The Arrival Of Maa Durga? Know The Story And Beliefs

Mahalaya is also associated with remembering ancestors. Many families perform tarpan, offering water and prayers in memory of departed loved ones. In places such as Kolkata, devotees traditionally gather along the banks of the Ganga for these rituals.

ALSO READ | Mahalaya 2026 Food Guide: 7 Simple Sattvic Breakfast Ideas To Start The Day Right

The Beginning Of Durga Puja

Mahalaya is often described as the day when Goddess Durga begins her journey from Mount Kailash to her maternal home on Earth. This belief gives the day a special place in Bengali culture. Although the main Durga Puja rituals begin later, Mahalaya creates the first strong sense that Puja has arrived.

From the pre-dawn chants to prayers for ancestors, the morning brings together devotion, family traditions, and nostalgia. For many Bengalis, waking before sunrise is therefore not simply a ritual, but a cherished way of welcoming Maa Durga.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devi Paksha Maa Durga Arrival Mahalaya Story Durga Puja Begins Mahalaya Mythology
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