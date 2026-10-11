Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal government hosted grand Mahalaya celebrations at Eden Gardens.

Illuminated Durga installations, drone show, fireworks captivated attendees.

Chief Minister, Governor, dignitaries attended the vibrant cultural performances.

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens witnessed grand celebrations on Saturday, October 10, 2026, as the West Bengal government organised a special programme to mark Mahalaya, ushering in the festive spirit ahead of Durga Puja. The event brought together cultural performances, elaborate illuminated installations depicting Goddess Durga, a spectacular drone show and dazzling fireworks, transforming the iconic venue into a vibrant celebration of Bengal’s rich cultural and religious traditions.

The celebrations combined traditional imagery with modern visual displays, attracting attention as the city prepared for one of its most significant annual festivals.

Mahalaya 2026: Illuminated Goddess Durga Installations At Eden Gardens

One of the major highlights of the celebrations was an elaborate illuminated depiction of Goddess Durga displayed through conch-shaped installations. The striking arrangement blended religious symbolism with intricate lighting, creating a grand visual spectacle at Eden Gardens.

The illuminated structures highlighted the imagery of the goddess, adding to the festive atmosphere as visitors gathered to witness the state government's Mahalaya programme. The installations reflected the religious significance of the occasion while offering a visually striking presentation ahead of Durga Puja.

#Watch: Spectacular fireworks at the Mahalaya Grand Show at Eden Gardens, Kolkata https://t.co/ltceUZHfaf — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) October 10, 2026

Mahalaya holds special significance for Bengalis as it marks the beginning of the countdown to Durga Puja. The occasion is associated with the arrival of Goddess Durga and the anticipation surrounding the days of worship and celebration that follow.

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Drone Show And Fireworks Light Up Kolkata's Night Sky

A spectacular drone show emerged as another major attraction of the evening. Synchronised aerial formations depicting Goddess Durga illuminated the night sky above Eden Gardens, bringing a contemporary element to the traditional festivities.

The coordinated display added to the grandeur of the event, with illuminated formations celebrating the goddess captivating spectators. The drone show offered a modern visual interpretation of religious imagery, complementing the elaborate installations set up at the venue.

Spectacular drone show at Eden Garden #Kolkata today. Happy Mahalaya https://t.co/5qY9wHYop8 — Subir Verma (@subirverma99) October 10, 2026

Fireworks further enhanced the celebrations, lighting up the night sky with colourful bursts of light. The dazzling display created a festive backdrop as people gathered at Eden Gardens to witness the programme.

Together, the drone formations, illuminated structures and fireworks transformed the venue into a vibrant setting for the Mahalaya celebrations, reflecting Kolkata's enthusiasm as Durga Puja approached.

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Suvendu Adhikari, R N Ravi And Other Dignitaries Attend Event

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addressed the gathering during the celebrations organised by the state government. Governor R N Ravi, government advisor Mithun Chakraborty and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Writer Taslima Nasrin and West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose attended the programme, which featured a series of cultural performances alongside the elaborate festive displays.

Crazy drone show at Eden Gardens. Jaii Maa Durga 🪷 https://t.co/7c3B0VsA24 — Xiaosist (@itzme3d_1) October 10, 2026

Artists performed during the event, adding to the celebratory atmosphere and highlighting the cultural traditions associated with Mahalaya. The combination of performances, illuminated installations and technological displays made the programme a major public celebration ahead of Durga Puja.

Mahalaya Marks The Countdown To Durga Puja

Mahalaya is an important occasion in Bengal, traditionally associated with the invocation of Goddess Durga and the beginning of the final countdown to Durga Puja. Across Kolkata, the days leading up to the festival are marked by preparations, artistic installations and growing excitement among devotees.

The celebrations at Eden Gardens reflected this anticipation through a blend of religious symbolism, cultural performances and modern visual effects. With its illuminated depictions of Goddess Durga, synchronised drone show and fireworks, the programme brought a festive energy to the city as it prepared to welcome Durga Puja.

Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens hosted a grand mega Mahalaya show!!❤️🙌 #ShubhoMahalaya #HappyNavratri https://t.co/n2EguYyKY4 — Achlesh Kumar (@achlesh_kumar) October 11, 2026

The event at the iconic cricket stadium offered a grand start to the festive season, bringing together cultural traditions and contemporary spectacle to mark Mahalaya 2026.