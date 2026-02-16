According to the Shiv Purana, Maha Shivratri is regarded as a night of welfare and auspiciousness. In 2027, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Saturday, March 6. The festival falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna and is considered a sacred occasion dedicated to penance and spiritual discipline.

While many devotees observe Shivratri every month, the Shivratri that falls once a year in the twelve-month cycle is known as Maha Shivratri or Ahoratri. Scriptures mention several sacred nights such as Janmashtami, Narak Chaturdashi, Shivratri, Holi, Diwali and Navratri. It is believed that prayers, chanting, meditation and penance performed on these holy nights yield manifold spiritual benefits.

Maha Shivratri 2027 Date And Timings

Date: March 6, 2027 (Saturday)

March 6, 2027 (Saturday) Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: March 6, 2027 at 12:03 pm

March 6, 2027 at 12:03 pm Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: March 7, 2027 at 1:46 pm

March 7, 2027 at 1:46 pm Nishita Kaal Puja Muhurat: 12:07 am to 12:57 am (late night)

Four Prahar Puja Timings:

First Prahar: 6:24 pm to 9:28 pm

6:24 pm to 9:28 pm Second Prahar: 9:28 pm to 12:32 am (March 7)

9:28 pm to 12:32 am (March 7) Third Prahar: 12:32 am to 3:36 am (March 7)

12:32 am to 3:36 am (March 7) Fourth Prahar: 3:36 am to 6:40 am (March 7)

Importance Of Maha Shivratri Fast

A verse from the scriptures highlights the significance of fasting on Maha Shivratri:

"O Parvati! The one who observes a fast on Maha Shivratri truly pleases me. I am more satisfied by fasting on this day than by offerings of bath, clothes, incense or flowers.:

The fast and night-long worship are therefore considered deeply meaningful in seeking Lord Shiv’s blessings.

Why Night Worship Is Observed

Maha Shivratri puja is performed at night because the festival marks the transition between two seasons. It represents the shift from Shishir (late winter) to Vasant (spring). Just as the cosmic cycle moves from creation to dissolution and back to creation, the seasonal cycle also transitions continuously.

This in-between phase, or the transitional state, is considered spiritually powerful. Staying awake and meditating during this night is believed to help devotees attain inner balance, spiritual awakening and deep rest within the self. Hence, this sacred night is called Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri Puja Vidhi

Devotees begin fasting at sunrise. Depending on their capacity, they may observe a light sattvik diet or keep a nirjala (waterless) fast.

For Shiv worship, bilva leaves, water, milk and incense are offered to the Shivling. Devotees stay awake through the night, engaging in meditation and chanting of mantras.

The fast is respectfully concluded after sunrise the following day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]