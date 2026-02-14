Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maha Shivratri 2026: Perform Jalabhishek According To Your Zodiac Sign To Seek Blessings Of Lord Shiv

Maha Shivratri 2026 will be observed on February 15. Know the zodiac-wise Jalabhishek remedies believed to bring blessings, remove obstacles, and fulfill wishes.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 10:23 AM (IST)

Maha Shivratri will be observed on February 15, 2026. The festival holds immense spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiv, who believe that sincere devotion is more important than elaborate rituals. It is often said that offering even a single pot of water is enough to please Lord Shiv. However, scriptures such as the Shiv Purana mention that performing Jalabhishek according to one’s zodiac sign on this sacred night can be especially fruitful.

According to religious beliefs, offering prayers and performing Abhishek based on your zodiac sign can help remove sorrow, poverty, obstacles, and planetary doshas. Devotees also believe that such rituals help fulfill heartfelt wishes more quickly.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026: Zodiac-Based Remedies To Attract Lord Shiv's Blessings

Maha Shivratri 2026: Zodiac-Wise Jalabhishek 

Aries:
Those born under Aries should mix jaggery or honey in water and offer it to Lord Shiv. Chant the Panchakshari mantra “Om Namah Shivya” 108 times for blessings.

Taurus:
Taurus natives are advised to perform Abhishek with cow’s milk and curd. Chanting the “Saamb Sadashiv” mantra is considered auspicious.

Gemini:
Gemini individuals should perform Abhishek with sugarcane juice. This remedy is believed to reduce planetary defects in the horoscope and bring happiness into life.

Cancer:
Cancer natives should offer water mixed with 108 unbroken grains of rice to the Shivling while chanting “Om Namah Shivya.” This is believed to invite Lord Shiv’s grace.

Leo:
Leos should perform Abhishek with honey and apply red sandalwood tilak to Lord Shiv. Reciting the Rudrashtakam is considered beneficial.

Virgo:
Virgo natives are advised to perform Abhishek with water mixed with bhang and recite the Shiv Chalisa. It is believed to offer protection from untimely death.

Libra:
Libra individuals should offer ghee for Abhishek on Maha Shivratri. This ritual is believed to bring blessings related to children, wealth, and good health.

Scorpio:
Scorpio natives should mix rose water with Gangajal and perform Abhishek on the Shivling. This is said to promote peace and harmony in married life.

Sagittarius:
Sagittarius individuals should offer water to Lord Shiv and then present yellow mustard seeds. The remedy is believed to bring good fortune.

Capricorn:
Capricorn natives should offer water while placing black sesame seeds in it and present Bilva leaves to Lord Shiv. This is believed to strengthen positive influences of Saturn.

Aquarius:
Aquarius individuals may perform Abhishek with mustard oil or Panchamrit. The ritual is considered beneficial for relief from enemies, fear, and illness.

Pisces:
Pisces natives should perform Abhishek with ghee and Gangajal. They should also offer 108 grains of rice while chanting “Om Namah Shivya” and recite the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra during worship.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maha Shivratri Lord Shiv Maha Shivratri Puja Rituals Maha Shivratri 2026 Jalabhishek According To The Zodiac Sign
Embed widget