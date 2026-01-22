Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Magha Gupt Navratri 2026: Know The Significance Of Worshipping Goddess Bhuvaneshwari On The Fourth Day

Magha Gupt Navratri 2026: Know The Significance Of Worshipping Goddess Bhuvaneshwari On The Fourth Day

Gupt Navratri Day 4 is dedicated to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. Know the date, puja vidhi, mantra, and benefits of worship for wealth, prosperity, and success.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 09:27 AM (IST)

Gupt Navratri is dedicated to the worship of the Ten Mahavidyas. During the Magha month Gupt Navratri, the fourth day is devoted to the worship of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. This year, 22 January marks the fourth day of Gupt Navratri.

According to scriptures, worshipping Goddess Bhuvaneshwari grants prosperity, wealth, authority, and overall well-being. In Sanatan tradition, Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti is also observed, and the Goddess is revered as Raj Rajeshwari Paramba. The spiritual practice (sadhana) of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is believed to bestow all kinds of material comforts. Devotees worship her for the fulfillment of wishes related to children, wealth, knowledge, and good fortune.

ALSO READ: February Vrat Tyohar 2026: From Maha Shivratri To Holashtak, Full List Of February Fasts And Festivals

Worship Method Of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari

Householders can please Goddess Bhuvaneshwari by performing her worship in a simple and traditional manner. In the morning, the idol or image of the Goddess should be placed on a red cloth over a wooden platform (chauki). She should be bathed with Gangajal, followed by offerings of red flowers, vermilion (roli), sandalwood paste, rice grains (akshat), and Rudraksha. After this, devotees should recite the Goddess’s katha and chant her sacred mantra. Feeding a girl child below the age of 10 is considered highly meritorious on this day.

Mantra Of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari

The mantra dedicated to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is:

“Hreem Bhuvaneshwaryai Hreem Namah”

Chanting this mantra during Gupt Navratri is believed to enhance respect and social reputation. It can also bring success in professional and social positions, while strengthening self-confidence and decision-making abilities through the Goddess’s blessings.

Remedy For Wealth And Prosperity

Devotees seeking financial growth and stability are advised to recite the following hymn dedicated to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and Goddess Bhavani. Regular recitation with devotion is believed to attract positive energy, abundance, and protection.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Puja Magha Gupt Navratri 2026 Gupt Navratri Fourth Day Goddess Bhuvaneshwari
