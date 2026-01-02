Magh Month 2026: Check Out The Dates, Significance Of Magh Snan, And Important Dos And Don’ts

In Hinduism, the eleventh lunar month, known as Magh, holds immense religious significance. It is believed that worship, charity, and spiritual practices performed during Magh bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the family. According to the Padma Purana, Lord Vishnu is not as pleased by fasting, charity, or penance as He is by a single holy bath taken during the month of Magh. The world-famous Magh Mela is also organised in Prayagraj during this sacred period.

Magh Month 2026: Dates

The Magh month will begin on January 4, 2026, and will conclude on February 1, 2026. The month is considered highly auspicious for holy bathing (snan) and charitable acts (daan). The name 'Magh' is derived from the fact that the Moon remains in the Magha Nakshatra on the full moon day of this month. Religious beliefs state that taking a holy dip in sacred rivers or pilgrimage sites during Magh helps in the destruction of sins.

Religious Significance Of Magh Snan

The Anushasana Parva of the Mahabharata mentions that devotees who take a holy dip with devotion at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, or in other sacred rivers such as the Godavari and Kaveri, are freed from all sins. Bathing during Magh is considered one of the most powerful spiritual practices for attaining purity and divine blessings.

Scientific Importance Of Magh Snan

From a scientific perspective, bathing in cold water during the Magh month helps boost the body’s immunity. It improves blood circulation, strengthens the nervous system, and helps eliminate harmful microorganisms, thereby keeping the body healthy and disease-free.

What To Do During Magh Month

If visiting rivers or ponds is not possible, one should bathe at home by mixing Gangajal and sesame seeds in water.

After bathing, offer water to Lord Surya (the Sun God).

Use sesame seeds in daily life, consume them, donate them, and offer them to the deity.

Undertaking a pilgrimage during this month is considered highly auspicious.

What Not to Do During Magh Month

Avoid waking up late in the morning.

Do not consume radish and avoid tamasic foods.

Refrain from using harsh or abusive language.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]