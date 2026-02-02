Magh Mela 2026: Know The Last Day Of The Sacred Magh Bathing Ritual After The Magh Month Ends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Magh Mela is observed every year from Paush Purnima to Mahashivratri, spanning a period of 44 days. During this sacred time, devotees take part in six major bathing festivals. These holy bathing dates include Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Magh Purnima, and Mahashivratri.

Magh Mela 2026 Timeline And Kalpavas Duration

In 2026, the Magh Mela commenced on January 3, coinciding with Paush Purnima, and will conclude on February 15, 2026, on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Traditionally, Kalpavas, a period of strict spiritual discipline, is observed for around 30 days, starting from Paush Purnima and ending on Magh Purnima.

Does Magh Mela End On Magh Purnima?

There is a common misconception that the Magh Mela concludes with Magh Purnima. However, this is not true. While Magh Purnima marks the end of the Magh month and the completion of Kalpavas, the Magh Mela itself continues until Mahashivratri.

Final Snan On Mahashivratri

The fifth divine bathing ritual of the Magh Mela was observed on February 1, on Magh Purnima, at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The sixth and final Maha Snan will take place on February 15, on Mahashivratri, after which the Magh Mela will officially conclude.

Auspicious Time For Mahashivratri Sangam Snan

On the day of Mahashivratri, the auspicious time for bathing at the Sangam will begin from Brahma Muhurta, which is from 4:00 am to 5:30 am. Taking a holy dip during this period is believed to bring spiritual merit, mental peace, and inner purification.

Spiritual Benefits Of Taking A Holy Dip During Magh Mela

A sacred bath at the Triveni Sangam during the Magh Mela is believed to bestow spiritual rewards equivalent to performing thousands of yajnas. Devotees believe that the holy dip cleanses past sins, purifies the soul, reduces stress, and helps in removing planetary doshas.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]