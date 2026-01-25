Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Magh Mela 2026: Know The Date, Muhurat, Significance, And All About Amrit Snan On Magh Purnima

Magh Mela 2026: Know The Date, Muhurat, Significance, And All About Amrit Snan On Magh Purnima

Magh Mela in Prayagraj witnesses a surge of faith as devotees observe the sacred Amrit Snan on Magh Purnima, marking an important spiritual milestone of the festival.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 09:11 AM (IST)

The Amrit Snan holds special significance during the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, where millions of devotees take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam to seek liberation from sins. The fifth major bathing ritual of the Magh Mela will be observed on Magh Purnima, February 1, 2026. Notably, Ravidas Jayanti also falls on the same day.

ALSO READ: Holashtak 2026: Know The Dates, Significance And What To Avoid Before Holi

Importance Of Magh Snan On Purnima

According to religious beliefs, on Magh Purnima, gods and goddesses descend to Earth and perform bathing and penance at the Triveni Sangam. It is believed that on this auspicious day, the waters of the holy rivers in Prayagraj turn as sacred as nectar. This belief significantly enhances the religious importance of the Magh Snan during the Magh Mela on Magh Purnima.

Lord Vishnu’s Presence In The Sacred Waters

As per the Purans, Lord Vishnu resides in the waters of the Ganga on Magh Purnima. Therefore, even touching the Ganga water on this day is believed to grant the bliss of heaven. It is said that Lord Vishnu is more pleased by the holy bath on Magh Purnima than by fasting, charity, or meditation observed on this day.

Amrit Snan Muhurat On Magh Purnima

According to the Hindu calendar, Magh Purnima will begin at 5:52 am on February 1, 2026, and will conclude at 3:38 am on February 2, 2026. The Brahma Muhurat is considered the most auspicious time for the Amrit Snan. Devotees may also follow the Chaughadiya Muhurat.

  • Brahma Muhurat: 5:54 am – 6:17 am
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 12:12 pm – 12:57 pm
  • Auspicious Time: 8:31 am – 12:35 pm

Upcoming Major Snan Date At Magh Mela 2026

After Basant Panchami, one final major bathing ritual remains for devotees at the Magh Mela.

  • Mahashivratri (Final Snan): February 15, 2026 (Sunday)

The Magh Mela will formally conclude with the final holy dip on Mahashivratri. The day holds special significance for the worship of Lord Shiva along with the sacred bath at the Sangam.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Magh Mela Magh Purnima Prayagraj Magh Mela Amrit Snan Sangam Snan
