Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMagh Gupt Navratri 2026 Begins Today: Know Full Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And More

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 Begins Today: Know Full Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And More

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 begins on 19 January. Check dates, Ghatasthapana muhurat, nine-day rituals, rules, and spiritual significance of secret Navratri worship.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026: Magh Gupt Navratri, one of the most spiritually intense observances in the Hindu calendar, begins on 19 January 2026. Unlike the widely celebrated Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, this nine-day period is marked by secretive, inward-focused worship dedicated to Goddess Shakti and her ten powerful Mahavidya forms. It is believed that sincere devotion during these days helps fulfil long-pending desires and grants spiritual siddhis.

Highly revered by saints, tantrics and seekers of higher consciousness, Magh Gupt Navratri is observed with strict discipline, restraint, and devotion away from public display.

ALSO READ: Kharmas 2026 Ends: Auspicious Window Opens For Marriage, Business, Housewarming And All Mangalik Rituals

When Does Magh Gupt Navratri Begin In 2026?

Magh Gupt Navratri starts during the Shukla Paksh of the Magh month.

  • Navratri Dates: 19 January to 28 January 2026
  • Pratipada Tithi Begins: 19 January 2026 at 01:21 AM
  • Pratipada Tithi Ends: 20 January 2026 at 02:14 AM

These nine days are considered extremely auspicious for spiritual practices, mantra sadhana, and inner purification.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat For Magh Gupt Navratri 2026

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ghatasthapana, or Kalash Sthapana, marks the formal beginning of Navratri worship.

  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 07:14 AM – 10:46 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat For Kalash Sthapana: 12:11 PM – 12:53 PM

Performing Ghatasthapana within these timings is believed to attract divine grace and protection.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026: Day-Wise Tithis

  • 19 January – Pratipada
  • 20 January – Dwitiya
  • 21 January – Tritiya
  • 22 January – Chaturthi
  • 23 January – Panchami
  • 24 January – Shashthi
  • 25 January – Saptami
  • 26 January – Ashtami
  • 27 January – Navami
  • 26 January – Navratri Paran (fast breaking)

Important Rules To Follow During Magh Gupt Navratri

The sanctity of Gupt Navratri lies in strict discipline. Devotees are advised to follow these rules carefully:

  • Avoid consumption of meat, alcohol, onion, garlic, and all tamasic foods
  • Speak the truth, control anger and ego, and avoid hurting elders or women
  • Refrain from cutting hair, beard, or nails during the nine days
  • Those observing a full fast should avoid salt and maintain household cleanliness
  • Worship should be performed with pure intent only, never to harm others
  • Householders are encouraged to follow simple devotional practices, as tantric or aggressive rituals without guidance may prove harmful.

Why Magh Gupt Navratri Is Spiritually Powerful

This sacred period is devoted to the Ten Mahavidyas, representing different dimensions of divine feminine energy. Worship performed quietly, with faith and restraint, is believed to bring spiritual clarity, protection from negative forces, and fulfilment of unspoken desires.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Magh Gupt Navratri begin in 2026?

Magh Gupt Navratri begins on 19 January 2026 and concludes on 28 January 2026.

What is the significance of Magh Gupt Navratri?

This period is dedicated to secretive worship of Goddess Shakti and her ten Mahavidya forms, believed to fulfill desires and grant spiritual powers.

What are the recommended practices during Magh Gupt Navratri?

Devotees should follow strict discipline, avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol, speak truthfully, and maintain purity of intent in their worship.

What is Ghatasthapana and when should it be performed?

Ghatasthapana, or Kalash Sthapana, formally begins Navratri worship. The auspicious timings for this ritual are between 07:14 AM and 10:46 AM, with an Abhijit Muhurat from 12:11 PM to 12:53 PM.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghatasthapana Muhurat Gupt Navratri Date Magh Gupt Navratri 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
World
21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise
21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise
News
US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance
US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance
India
8 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, Atleast 3 JeM Terrorists Trapped
8 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, Atleast 3 JeM Terrorists Trapped
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget