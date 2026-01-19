Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Magh Gupt Navratri 2026: Magh Gupt Navratri, one of the most spiritually intense observances in the Hindu calendar, begins on 19 January 2026. Unlike the widely celebrated Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, this nine-day period is marked by secretive, inward-focused worship dedicated to Goddess Shakti and her ten powerful Mahavidya forms. It is believed that sincere devotion during these days helps fulfil long-pending desires and grants spiritual siddhis.

Highly revered by saints, tantrics and seekers of higher consciousness, Magh Gupt Navratri is observed with strict discipline, restraint, and devotion away from public display.

When Does Magh Gupt Navratri Begin In 2026?

Magh Gupt Navratri starts during the Shukla Paksh of the Magh month.

Navratri Dates: 19 January to 28 January 2026

19 January to 28 January 2026 Pratipada Tithi Begins: 19 January 2026 at 01:21 AM

19 January 2026 at 01:21 AM Pratipada Tithi Ends: 20 January 2026 at 02:14 AM

These nine days are considered extremely auspicious for spiritual practices, mantra sadhana, and inner purification.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat For Magh Gupt Navratri 2026

Ghatasthapana, or Kalash Sthapana, marks the formal beginning of Navratri worship.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 07:14 AM – 10:46 AM

07:14 AM – 10:46 AM Abhijit Muhurat For Kalash Sthapana: 12:11 PM – 12:53 PM

Performing Ghatasthapana within these timings is believed to attract divine grace and protection.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026: Day-Wise Tithis

19 January – Pratipada

Pratipada 20 January – Dwitiya

Dwitiya 21 January – Tritiya

Tritiya 22 January – Chaturthi

Chaturthi 23 January – Panchami

Panchami 24 January – Shashthi

Shashthi 25 January – Saptami

Saptami 26 January – Ashtami

Ashtami 27 January – Navami

Navami 26 January – Navratri Paran (fast breaking)

Important Rules To Follow During Magh Gupt Navratri

The sanctity of Gupt Navratri lies in strict discipline. Devotees are advised to follow these rules carefully:

Avoid consumption of meat, alcohol, onion, garlic, and all tamasic foods

Speak the truth, control anger and ego, and avoid hurting elders or women

Refrain from cutting hair, beard, or nails during the nine days

Those observing a full fast should avoid salt and maintain household cleanliness

Worship should be performed with pure intent only, never to harm others

Householders are encouraged to follow simple devotional practices, as tantric or aggressive rituals without guidance may prove harmful.

Why Magh Gupt Navratri Is Spiritually Powerful

This sacred period is devoted to the Ten Mahavidyas, representing different dimensions of divine feminine energy. Worship performed quietly, with faith and restraint, is believed to bring spiritual clarity, protection from negative forces, and fulfilment of unspoken desires.

