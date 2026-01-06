Magh Gupt Navratri is dedicated to the ten Mahavidyas of Goddess Durga. This Navratri falls in the month of Magh, during which the worship of the Goddess is performed in a discreet and secretive manner. This period holds special significance for Aghoris and Tantriks, who consider it highly auspicious for spiritual practices and attaining siddhis.

This year, Magh Gupt Navratri will begin on January 19, 2026, and these nine days are believed to be especially powerful for spiritual progress and divine blessings.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 Dates

Start Date: January 19, 2026

January 19, 2026 End Date: January 28, 2026

The Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh will begin on January 19, 2026, at 1:21 AM and will conclude on January 20, 2026, at 2:14 AM.

Magh Gupt Navratri Ghatasthapana Muhurat

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 7:14 AM to 10:46 AM

7:14 AM to 10:46 AM Kalash Sthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 12:11 PM to 12:53 PM

Magh Gupt Navratri Tithis 2026

January 19, 2026: Pratipada

January 20, 2026: Dwitiya

January 21, 2026: Tritiya

January 22, 2026: Chaturthi

January 23, 2026: Panchami

January 24, 2026: Shashthi

January 25, 2026: Saptami

January 26, 2026: Ashtami

January 27, 2026: Navami

January 26, 2026: Navratri Vrat Parana

Important Rules Of Magh Gupt Navratri

Devotees observing Magh Gupt Navratri are advised to strictly follow certain rules during these nine sacred days. It is believed that ignoring these guidelines may displease Goddess Bhagwati.

Consumption of meat, alcohol, onion, garlic, and other tamasic foods should be strictly avoided.

One should refrain from lying and stay away from anger and ego. Hurting the sentiments of elders and women should be avoided. Laziness should not dominate daily life.

Cutting hair, beard, or nails during these nine days is considered prohibited as per traditional worship practices.

Those observing a nine-day fast should avoid salt and maintain cleanliness at home.

Household devotees should worship the Goddess in a simple and sattvic manner. Worship performed with harmful intentions or through tamasic rituals is discouraged, as even a minor mistake during such practices is believed to have serious consequences.

