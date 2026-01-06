×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMagh Gupt Navratri 2026: Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Rituals And All About This Sacred Festival

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026: Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Rituals And All About This Sacred Festival

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 begins on January 19. Check complete dates, ghatasthapana muhurat, significance, rituals and important fasting rules to follow.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 10:38 AM (IST)

Magh Gupt Navratri is dedicated to the ten Mahavidyas of Goddess Durga. This Navratri falls in the month of Magh, during which the worship of the Goddess is performed in a discreet and secretive manner. This period holds special significance for Aghoris and Tantriks, who consider it highly auspicious for spiritual practices and attaining siddhis.

This year, Magh Gupt Navratri will begin on January 19, 2026, and these nine days are believed to be especially powerful for spiritual progress and divine blessings.

ALSO READ: Sakat Chauth 2026: Know Complete Puja Samagri List, Moonrise Time, Vrat Rituals, And More

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 Dates

  • Start Date: January 19, 2026
  • End Date: January 28, 2026

The Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh will begin on January 19, 2026, at 1:21 AM and will conclude on January 20, 2026, at 2:14 AM.

Magh Gupt Navratri Ghatasthapana Muhurat 

  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 7:14 AM to 10:46 AM
  • Kalash Sthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 12:11 PM to 12:53 PM

Magh Gupt Navratri Tithis 2026

  • January 19, 2026: Pratipada
  • January 20, 2026: Dwitiya
  • January 21, 2026: Tritiya
  • January 22, 2026: Chaturthi
  • January 23, 2026: Panchami
  • January 24, 2026: Shashthi
  • January 25, 2026: Saptami
  • January 26, 2026: Ashtami
  • January 27, 2026: Navami
  • January 26, 2026: Navratri Vrat Parana

Important Rules Of Magh Gupt Navratri

Devotees observing Magh Gupt Navratri are advised to strictly follow certain rules during these nine sacred days. It is believed that ignoring these guidelines may displease Goddess Bhagwati.

  • Consumption of meat, alcohol, onion, garlic, and other tamasic foods should be strictly avoided.
  • One should refrain from lying and stay away from anger and ego. Hurting the sentiments of elders and women should be avoided. Laziness should not dominate daily life.
  • Cutting hair, beard, or nails during these nine days is considered prohibited as per traditional worship practices.
  • Those observing a nine-day fast should avoid salt and maintain cleanliness at home.
  • Household devotees should worship the Goddess in a simple and sattvic manner. Worship performed with harmful intentions or through tamasic rituals is discouraged, as even a minor mistake during such practices is believed to have serious consequences.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri 2025 Gupt Navratri 2026 Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 Date Gupt Navratri Puja Muhurat Gathsthapana Muhurat For Magh Gupt Navratri
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
Cities
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection; Video Viral
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection
World
Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm
Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm
World
'I Am Still President': Maduro Says He Was 'Kidnapped'; US Rejects Regime Change In Venezuela
'I Am Still President': Maduro Says He Was 'Kidnapped'; US Rejects Regime Change In Venezuela
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget