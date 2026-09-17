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English NewsReligionMadurai Meenakshi Amman Temple's Maha Kumbabhishekam Held After 17 Years; Devotees Gather: WATCH

Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple's Maha Kumbabhishekam Held After 17 Years; Devotees Gather: WATCH

Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple shines during the grand Maha Kumbabhishekam after 17 years, as devotees gather for the sacred consecration ceremony.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple hosted Maha Kumbabhishekam after 17 years.
  • Sacred rituals completed, thousands of devotees witnessed grand consecration.
  • Extensive security, traffic management ensured devotee safety during event.

The historic Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple has witnessed its Maha Kumbabhishekam after a 17-year gap, bringing devotees together for one of the temple's most significant religious ceremonies. The grand event on September 17 has turned Madurai into a centre of devotion, with thousands gathering to witness the sacred rituals and receive blessings.

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Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple Kumbabhishekam: Rituals And Timings

The consecration ceremony, conducted according to Agama traditions, follows the last Kumbabhishekam held in 2009. Although the next ceremony was due in 2021, restoration work following the 2018 fire delayed the event. The temple's towers and sanctums have now been prepared for the grand occasion.

According to the schedule released by the government, the consecration rituals took place between 7:40 am and 8:10 am. The golden vimanas of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareshwarar, along with the Rajagopurams, were consecrated at 7:40 am. The Amman sanctum followed at 7:55 am, while the Swami sanctum underwent the ceremony at 8:10 am.

Holy water brought from sacred rivers was poured over the temple towers. The water was then sprinkled on devotees through the temple's Othuvars and drones. Around 9,000 devotees were permitted on the upper levels of the temple to witness the ceremony, while many more gathered along the surrounding Mada streets.

Public darshan was scheduled to begin after 10 am. For those unable to attend the main ceremony, Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareshwarar will appear in a procession through the four Masi streets at 7 pm. Devotees can also visit the temple for darshan without paying an entry fee during the following four days.

17 Years Later, Madurai Celebrates Maha Kumbabhishekam

The temple has been decorated with colourful lights and flowers for the occasion. Special yagas and homams were conducted using holy water brought from the Ganga, Yamuna and Cauvery rivers. Preparations for the ceremony began on September 11, with around 400 Sivacharyas participating in the Yagasala rituals along North Adi Street.

Around five tonnes of flowers sourced from different parts of the country and locally arrived for the celebrations. The four Rajagopurams, standing approximately 175 feet tall, were decorated with garlands as part of the initial preparations. Floral arrangements around the main sanctum and temple flagpole were planned for the final phase.

A devotee attending the ceremony said, "The last consecration took place 17 years ago. This time it is most special. The blessings of Lord Sundereswara and Goddess Meenakshi for all are in abundance."

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Security Arrangements And Facilities For Devotees

With large crowds expected to continue visiting the temple over the next few days, authorities have made extensive arrangements for the occasion. More than 6,000 police personnel have been deployed under the leadership of Commissioner Rajendran.

Traffic restrictions remain in place across Madurai until 10 pm on September 17. Vehicles are not permitted to enter or park on Chithirai, Avani and Masi streets surrounding the temple during the restrictions. Goods vehicles and heavy vehicles have also been barred from entering Madurai city.

Authorities have arranged for power to be restored within two minutes in the event of an electricity failure. To help manage crowds, the Kumbabhishekam is being broadcast live on LED screens at 42 locations across the city.

The Madurai Corporation has also identified 37 old buildings around the temple that are considered dangerous. Notices have been issued for their demolition within a week, as part of the safety measures surrounding the historic temple.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple's Maha Kumbabhishekam held?

The grand Maha Kumbabhishekam took place on September 17. This significant religious ceremony was observed after a 17-year gap.

Why was the Maha Kumbabhishekam ceremony at Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple delayed?

The ceremony, originally due in 2021, was delayed because of restoration work. This followed a fire that occurred in the temple in 2018.

What are some key rituals performed during the consecration ceremony?

Holy water from sacred rivers was poured over the temple towers and then sprinkled on devotees. Special yagas and homams were also conducted as part of the preparations.

How did devotees witness the Maha Kumbabhishekam?

Around 9,000 devotees watched from upper levels, and many more gathered on streets. The ceremony was also broadcast live on LED screens at 42 locations across the city.

What security measures were implemented for the event?

Over 6,000 police personnel were deployed, and traffic restrictions were in place. Dangerous old buildings around the temple were identified for demolition as a safety measure.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu News Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple Kumbabhishekam Madurai Kumbabhishekam 2026 Meenakshi Amman Temple Maha Kumbabhishekam Madurai Temple Consecration
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