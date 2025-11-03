Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: As November begins, devotees of Lord Shiv are preparing for one of the most auspicious fasting days of the month, Som Pradosh Vrat. Falling on a Monday, this year’s Pradosh Vrat creates a rare and powerful yog believed to amplify Lord Shiv’s blessings, bringing peace, prosperity, and relief from life’s difficulties.

Why Som Pradosh Vrat 2025 Is Considered Highly Auspicious

This sacred vrat falls in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, making it spiritually significant. When Pradosh coincides with Monday, it is called Som Pradosh, which is said to multiply the benefits of Shiv worship. Performing sincere puja on this day helps remove obstacles, eliminate negativity, and attract divine grace.

Puja Timings And Muhurat For Som Pradosh Vrat

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 5:07 AM on 3rd November and ends at 2:05 AM on 4th November.

As per sunrise tithi, the fast will be observed on 3rd November 2025.

The most auspicious time for Shiv Puja is between 5:34 PM and 8:11 PM.

The Amrit Choghadiya lasts from 4:12 PM to 5:34 PM.

Godhuli Muhurat from 5:34 PM to 6:00 PM is also highly favourable for puja.

How To Perform The Som Pradosh Puja

Start by placing a red cloth on a clean altar and install idols or images of Lord Shiv and his divine family. Offer water, milk, and honey to the Shivling, followed by sandalwood paste and fresh flowers. Adorn Goddess Parvati with red bangles or a chunari, and offer Bel leaves and Shami flowers to Lord Shiv. Light a ghee lamp, offer sweets, and conclude with an Aarti, praying for peace, prosperity, and liberation from troubles.

Performing charity or offering food after the puja enhances the vrat’s blessings and earns Lord Shiv’s divine grace.