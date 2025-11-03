Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionLord Shiv Puja: Rare Som Pradosh Vrat 2025 Brings Auspicious Yog For Blessings, Prosperity And Peace

The rare Som Pradosh Vrat 2025 falls on a Monday, forming an auspicious Yog for Lord Shiv's blessings, prosperity, and peace. Know puja timings and rituals.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: As November begins, devotees of Lord Shiv are preparing for one of the most auspicious fasting days of the month, Som Pradosh Vrat. Falling on a Monday, this year’s Pradosh Vrat creates a rare and powerful yog believed to amplify Lord Shiv’s blessings, bringing peace, prosperity, and relief from life’s difficulties.

ALSO READ: Som Pradosh Vrat 2025 To Be Observed Today: Know Its Significance, Puja Vidhi, Timings, And More

Why Som Pradosh Vrat 2025 Is Considered Highly Auspicious

This sacred vrat falls in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, making it spiritually significant. When Pradosh coincides with Monday, it is called Som Pradosh, which is said to multiply the benefits of Shiv worship. Performing sincere puja on this day helps remove obstacles, eliminate negativity, and attract divine grace.

Puja Timings And Muhurat For Som Pradosh Vrat

  • The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 5:07 AM on 3rd November and ends at 2:05 AM on 4th November.
  • As per sunrise tithi, the fast will be observed on 3rd November 2025.
  • The most auspicious time for Shiv Puja is between 5:34 PM and 8:11 PM.
  • The Amrit Choghadiya lasts from 4:12 PM to 5:34 PM.
  • Godhuli Muhurat from 5:34 PM to 6:00 PM is also highly favourable for puja.

How To Perform The Som Pradosh Puja

Start by placing a red cloth on a clean altar and install idols or images of Lord Shiv and his divine family. Offer water, milk, and honey to the Shivling, followed by sandalwood paste and fresh flowers. Adorn Goddess Parvati with red bangles or a chunari, and offer Bel leaves and Shami flowers to Lord Shiv. Light a ghee lamp, offer sweets, and conclude with an Aarti, praying for peace, prosperity, and liberation from troubles.

Performing charity or offering food after the puja enhances the vrat’s blessings and earns Lord Shiv’s divine grace.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Shiv Shiv Puja Som Pradosh Vrat Pradosh Vrat November 2025
