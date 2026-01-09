Lohri 2026: Know About The Auspicious Time For Bonfire And The Legend Of Dulla Bhatti

Lohri, one of North India’s most cherished winter festivals, is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti. Deeply associated with sesame seeds (til), fire rituals, and harvest celebrations, Lohri marks joy, gratitude, and new beginnings. For the Sikh community in particular, the festival holds special cultural and spiritual importance.

On Lohri, people gather around a sacred bonfire and offer til, jaggery, gajak, revdi, and peanuts into the fire. Families and communities circle the bonfire, praying for happiness, prosperity, and a fulfilling life. The festival gains added significance as it is celebrated to rejoice in the arrival of a new harvest, especially rabi crops.

Lohri 2026 Auspicious Time

On the day of Lohri, sunset is expected at 5:44 PM. According to traditional beliefs, the two-hour period after sunset is considered the most auspicious time for Lohri celebrations and the worship of the sacred fire.

Importance Of The Lohri Bonfire

In the evening, people collect wood and light a bonfire at crossroads, open spaces, or near their homes. Dancing around the fire, they celebrate the joy of freshly harvested crops. The bonfire is believed to represent Agni Dev, the god of fire. As per scriptures, fire is considered the mouth of the gods, through which offerings reach the divine.

Offering newly harvested produce such as sesame seeds, peanuts, and sweets like revdi and gajak into the Lohri fire is considered highly auspicious. These offerings symbolize gratitude, prayers, and devotion. It is believed that dedicating crops to Agni Dev and the Sun God expresses thankfulness for their blessings, ensuring agricultural prosperity and abundance in the coming season.

Lohri also marks a seasonal transition. From this day onward, nights gradually become shorter and days begin to lengthen, signifying the Sun’s northward journey.

The Legend Of Dulla Bhatti

A key cultural element of Lohri is the recitation of the story of Dulla Bhatti, which holds deep emotional value. During the Mughal era under Emperor Akbar, Dulla Bhatti lived in Punjab and became known as a protector of the oppressed. Historical folklore suggests that he rescued young girls who were being sold to wealthy traders in the Sandal Bar region.

Dulla Bhatti not only saved them but also arranged their marriages, earning him the status of a folk hero. His bravery, compassion, and resistance against injustice made him a symbol of honor and courage. Since then, his story has been sung and narrated during Lohri celebrations every year, keeping his legacy alive through generations.

