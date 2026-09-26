The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol reached Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty for its grand immersion procession. This marks the final phase of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations.
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Idol Reaches Girgaon Chowpatty; Thousands Join Ganesh Visarjan: WATCH
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol reaches Girgaon Chowpatty as thousands of devotees join the grand Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mumbai.
- Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja arrived at Girgaon for immersion.
- Thousands of devotees joined grand procession, ending Ganeshotsav.
- Darshan queues closed September 24 for final preparations.
- The idol's immersion ritual extended into September 26.
The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol reached Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty as thousands of devotees gathered for the grand immersion procession. The farewell to Ganpati Bappa began amid chants, music and massive crowds on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the final phase of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations.
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Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Draws Huge Crowds
Devotees lined the streets around Lalbaug as the much-awaited procession got underway. Fresh visuals showed large crowds accompanying the idol, with the atmosphere filled with traditional chants and music as devotees took part in the final darshan.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol reaches Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai for immersion. Reliance Industries Executive Director and Vantara Founder Anant Ambani is also participating in this idol immersion. pic.twitter.com/nqZwcftuJL— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026
The grand procession travelled through several parts of Central and South Mumbai before making its way towards Girgaon Chowpatty, where the idol is scheduled for immersion in the Arabian Sea.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Anant Chaturdashi—the final day of the Ganesh festival—the idol of Lord Ganesha is being taken from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for immersion. pic.twitter.com/nhZd8OKoAx— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026
The Charansparsh Darshan queue had been closed on September 24. A social media handle associated with the pandal shared a post that read, "the queue for 'Charansparsh Darshan' (touching the feet) will be closed on Thursday 24-09-2026 from 6:00 am, and the queue for 'Mukh Darshan' (idol viewing) will be closed from Thursday 24-09-2026 at 11:59 pm."
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Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Immersion Procession Continues
Ganesh Visarjan was observed across India on Friday, September 25, as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, setting off 10 days of prayers, celebrations and devotional gatherings.
For devotees, visarjan marks the emotional conclusion of the festival, with Ganesha idols immersed in water after days of worship. Homes and temples across the country were decorated, while flowers, sweets and modaks were offered during the celebrations.
For Lalbaugcha Raja devotees, however, the farewell continues into September 26. The immersion procession will resume from the immersion raft at 10 am, with the iconic idol scheduled to be immersed in the Arabian Sea.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati idol arrive for immersion?
When did the immersion procession for Lalbaugcha Raja begin?
The farewell to Ganpati Bappa began on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the final phase of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations. For Lalbaugcha Raja, the farewell continued into September 26.
Who is participating in the Lalbaugcha Raja idol immersion?
Reliance Industries Executive Director and Vantara Founder Anant Ambani is participating in the Lalbaugcha Raja idol immersion. He joined thousands of devotees at Girgaon Chowpatty.
When were the darshan queues for Lalbaugcha Raja closed?
The Charansparsh Darshan queue closed on September 24, 2026, at 6:00 am. The Mukh Darshan queue closed on the same day at 11:59 pm.