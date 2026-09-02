Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, City Wise Puja Timings And Puja Vidhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devotees perform rituals with offerings, celebrating Dharma's triumph.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and is observed with fasting, prayers, bhajans and midnight celebrations. According to religious beliefs, Lord Krishna was born at midnight in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva to restore Dharma and end the reign of tyranny. In 2026, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Friday, September 4. The most important ritual, Nishita Kaal Puja, will take place around midnight and continue into September 5.

Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Date And Tithi

The Ashtami Tithi begins at around 2:25 AM on September 4 and ends at around 12:13 AM on September 5. Rohini Nakshatra, which is traditionally associated with Lord Krishna's birth, will also be present on Janmashtami. The festival date can sometimes cause confusion because the midnight birth celebration extends into the early hours of September 5. However, the main Janmashtami observance in 2026 is September 4.

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Janmashtami 2026 City-Wise Puja Timings

The Nishita Puja Muhurat varies slightly from one city to another because of geographical differences. The key timings are:

The Nishita Puja Muhurat in Delhi is from 11:57 PM to 12:43 AM on September 5.

In Mumbai, the puja muhurat is from 12:14 AM to 1:01 AM on September 5.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, devotees can perform puja from 11:56 PM to 12:41 AM on September 5.

In Noida, devotees can perform Nishita Puja from 11:57 PM to 12:42 AM.

In Jaipur, the muhurat is from 12:03 AM to 12:49 AM on September 5.

In Bengaluru, the auspicious window is 11:55 PM to 12:42 AM on September 5.

In Kolkata, Nishita Puja can be performed from 11:13 PM to 11:59 PM.

Chennai's muhurat is from 11:45 PM to 12:31 AM on September 5.

In Hyderabad, the puja muhurat is from 11:52 PM to 12:38 AM,

Pune will observe it from 12:10 AM to 12:57 AM on September 5.

In Ahmedabad, devotees can perform Nishita Puja from 12:16 AM to 1:02 AM on September 5.

Mathura and Vrindavan, closely associated with Krishna's life and worship, will witness special midnight celebrations.

Janmashtami Puja Vidhi And Samagri

For the puja, devotees can keep sandalwood, kumkum, turmeric, akshat, flowers, garlands, incense, camphor, a diya, ghee, fruits, butter, mishri, dry fruits and basil leaves. A small swing and new clothes for Laddu Gopal are also traditionally prepared. After bathing and wearing clean clothes, devotees should clean the puja area and decorate it with flowers. Laddu Gopal is placed in the swing and offered Panchamrit, followed by new clothes and ornaments. Butter-mishri, fruits and Tulsi leaves are offered as bhog. Devotees chant Krishna mantras, sing bhajans and perform the birth celebration and Aarti at midnight.

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Spiritual Significance Of Janmashtami

Janmashtami represents the triumph of Dharma over Adharma and reminds devotees of Lord Krishna's teachings on truth, duty and righteousness. The midnight celebration symbolises the arrival of light amid darkness and inspires devotees to follow the path of faith, compassion and goodwill.