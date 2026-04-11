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HomeReligionKharmaas To End On April 14: Cosmic Change Signals Good News For These Zodiac Signs, Check Here

Kharmaas To End On April 14: Cosmic Change Signals Good News For These Zodiac Signs, Check Here

Kharmaas ends bringing a fresh wave of positivity, growth and success for select zodiac signs with improvements in love, career and finances.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 10:08 AM (IST)

With the conclusion of Kharmaas on April 14, 2026, all auspicious activities will resume. The month of Vaishakh will begin on a positive note, making it a favorable time for ceremonies such as marriages, housewarming, mundan rituals, and the launch of new businesses. Astrologically, the end of Kharmaas is expected to bring good fortune for certain zodiac signs.

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New Solar Year Begins On April 14

On April 14, 2026, at 9:38 AM, the Sun will move out of Pisces and enter Aries, an event known as Mesha Sankranti. This transition holds special significance in Vedic astrology, as the Sun is considered exalted in Aries. The day also marks the beginning of the new solar year.

Zodiac Signs To See Positive Changes After Kharmaas

Libra:
This transit is expected to bring harmony in marital and partnership matters. Relationships with spouses may improve, and any ongoing misunderstandings could be resolved. Business partnerships are likely to benefit, and new connections formed during this time may open doors to future opportunities.

Leo:
As the Sun rules Leo, this transit may enhance confidence and personal charm. Romantic relationships could improve, and misunderstandings may fade. Students preparing for competitive exams may see positive outcomes. Financial stability is expected, with gradual improvement bringing peace of mind.

Sagittarius:
Career and financial prospects look strong for Sagittarius natives. New responsibilities and opportunities at work may boost reputation. This is a favorable time for starting new projects or making investments, which could yield good returns in the future. Business expansion is also indicated.

Aries:
For Aries, this transit is especially powerful as the Sun becomes exalted in this sign. It is an ideal period to begin new ventures. Confidence, courage, and leadership abilities are likely to increase significantly. Professional growth is expected, and efforts made in the past may finally bring results. Health is also likely to improve, with increased energy levels.

Spiritual Significance After Kharmaas

From a religious perspective, the period after Kharmaas is considered highly auspicious for worship, yajnas, and other spiritual practices. Worship of Lord Vishnu and the Sun God is believed to be especially fruitful. Engaging in charity, fasting, and pilgrimages during this time is said to bring multiplied benefits. According to scriptures, the spiritual efforts made during Kharmaas yield full results when followed by righteous actions after its conclusion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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