Karwa Chauth 2026: Delhi-NCR Rain May Disrupt Moon Sighting, Weather Expert Warns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karwa Chauth 2026 moon sighting might face weather hurdles.

Weather expert Navdeep Dahiya predicts continuous rain, cloudy skies.

Delhi-NCR, nearby areas, could see limited moon visibility.

Devotees advised to monitor forecasts, seek guidance accordingly.

Karwa Chauth 2026 celebrations in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring regions could face a weather-related hurdle, with rain and cloudy skies potentially affecting the much-awaited moon sighting on October 29. Weather expert Navdeep Dahiya has warned that showers of varying intensity are likely to continue through the day, with overcast conditions possibly preventing devotees from seeing the Moon at night.

In a post on X, Dahiya said that Delhi-NCR, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh could experience frequent spells of rain alongside cloudy conditions. He cautioned that the Moon may not be visible at night and advised people to plan accordingly.

Karwa Chauth Moon Sighting: What Did Navdeep Dahiya Say?

Sharing his weather assessment, Dahiya wrote, “Karwa Chauth fasting to be impacted by weather! Frequent spells of varied-intensity showers will continue throughout the day, along with cloudy conditions in Delhi NCR, Haryana, West UP and Chandigarh. Moon sighting is not expected at night due to overcast conditions; plan accordingly. #DelhiRains”

Karwa Chauth fasting to be impacted by weather! Frequent spells of varied intensity showers will continue throughout the day along with cloudy conditions in Delhi NCR, Haryana, West UP and Chandigarh. Moon sighting is not expected in night due to overcast conditions, plan accordingly. #DelhiRains — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) October 29, 2026

Dahiya is a senior meteorology professional at Zomato and the founder of LiveWxIndia. His forecast has drawn attention to the possibility that rain and thick cloud cover could affect the evening rituals associated with the festival.

Why Moon Sighting Matters On Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is observed by married Hindu women who traditionally fast from sunrise until moonrise, praying for the well-being and long life of their husbands. The fast is generally concluded after the Moon is sighted, followed by prayers and the customary offering of water.

ALSO READ | Karwa Chauth 2026: Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben To Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur, 7 Couples Celebrating Their First

If clouds obscure the Moon, devotees may find it difficult to complete this part of the ritual at the expected time. Weather conditions can vary across neighbourhoods, so the Moon's visibility may not be the same throughout the region.

ALSO READ | Karwa Chauth 2026: Priyanka-Nick To Katrina-Vicky, 6 Celebrity Couples Fans Want To See

What Should Devotees Do?

Those observing the fast should monitor local weather updates and check for clear patches in the sky after sunset. If the Moon remains hidden, they can consult their family elders or trusted local priests for guidance on the customary practices followed in their households.

Dahiya's post signals a possibility of disrupted moon sighting, rather than a guarantee that the Moon will remain invisible everywhere. Devotees should therefore follow updated local forecasts and make arrangements accordingly.