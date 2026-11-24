Kartik Purnima is considered one of the most sacred and auspicious occasions in Hinduism. The month of Kartik concludes with Kartik Purnima, which is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali. In 2026, the festival will be observed on Tuesday, November 24.

While taking a holy dip in the Ganga and lighting diyas in temples are among the significant rituals performed on this day, Hindu scriptures also mention a special tradition that devotees should observe on their rooftops once a year. This ritual is known as Akash Deepdan.

According to the Padma Purana and Narada Purana, the month of Kartik is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Damodar form. Lighting a diya on the rooftop or at an elevated place, facing the open sky, is believed to bring the blessings of deities and help ancestors attain salvation.

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Kartik Purnima 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings For Akash Deepdan

Devotees planning to perform Akash Deepdan on Kartik Purnima should take note of the following auspicious timings:

Kartik Purnima Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Purnima Tithi Begins: November 23, 2026, at 11:42 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends: November 24, 2026, at 8:23 PM

Auspicious Time For Akash Deepdan: The most favourable time is during Pradosh Kaal, after sunset, between approximately 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM on November 24.

What Is Akash Deepdan And Why Is It Significant?

Akash Deepdan literally means offering light towards the sky. Unlike regular diya lighting, this ritual involves placing or hanging a lamp on the rooftop, an open balcony or a raised bamboo structure so that its light shines towards the open sky.

According to religious beliefs, this ritual holds three major spiritual benefits:

1. Brings Peace And Salvation To Ancestors

It is believed that ancestors who visit the earthly realm during Pitru Paksha return to their respective realms around Kartik Purnima. The lamp lit on the rooftop is believed to illuminate their path back. This ritual is considered auspicious for pleasing ancestors, reducing Pitru Dosha and seeking their blessings for the family.

2. Invokes The Blessings Of Goddess Lakshmi And Lord Vishnu

The ritual is believed to be dear to Lord Damodar, a form of Lord Krishna, and Goddess Lakshmi. According to religious beliefs, performing Akash Deepdan helps remove negative energies from the home, brings relief from financial difficulties and invites happiness and prosperity.

3. Offers The Spiritual Merit Of Lighting Diyas Throughout Kartik

Those who are unable to light a diya every day throughout the month of Kartik due to their busy schedules can perform Akash Deepdan on Kartik Purnima evening. According to religious beliefs, doing so is equivalent to receiving the spiritual merit of offering lamps throughout the entire month and year.

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How To Perform Akash Deepdan On Your Rooftop

Devotees can follow these simple steps to perform the ritual on Kartik Purnima:

1. Choose The Right Diya

First, take a clean and large earthen diya or a four-faced lamp (Choumukha Diya). Depending on your devotion, you can also prepare a large lamp with eight or 365 wicks.

2. Prepare The Oil And Wick

Fill the diya with pure desi ghee, sesame oil or mustard oil. Place a cotton wick or a sacred Kalawa thread wick inside it.

3. Prepare A Sacred Base For The Diya

Place some whole rice grains (Akshat) or fresh flower petals on the rooftop parapet or another clean, elevated spot to create a base for the lamp. According to the prescribed ritual, the diya should not be placed directly on an empty floor or bare ground.

4. Light The Diya In The Right Direction

In the evening, wash your hands and feet and wear clean clothes before beginning the ritual. Light the diya while facing the north-east direction (Ishan Kon) or the south direction when offering it for ancestors.

5. Offer Prayers And Chant Mantras

After lighting the diya, look towards the open sky and remember Lord Vishnu and your ancestors. Chant the following mantras silently and pray for the happiness and prosperity of your family:

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Damodaraya Vishvaya Vishvarupadharaya Cha

Important Things To Keep In Mind While Performing Deepdan

Protect The Diya From Wind: Rooftops are usually exposed to strong winds, which may extinguish the lamp. To prevent this, place it inside a mesh lantern, traditional kandil or transparent glass cover.

Avoid Using Damaged Diyas: Never use broken, cracked or previously used earthen lamps for worship or Deepdan. Always choose a clean and intact diya.

Light Diyas In Other Parts Of The House: After performing Akash Deepdan on the rooftop, light diyas on both sides of the main entrance, near the Tulsi plant and inside the prayer room.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. ABPLive.com does not endorse or confirm any of these beliefs or claims. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before acting on any information or religious practice.