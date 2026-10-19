Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Worship available girls; consult priest for specific nine-girl vows.

Kanya Pujan is an important ritual performed during Navratri, particularly on Ashtami and Navami. Devotees worship young girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga and offer them food, including halwa, puri and black chana, along with dakshina and gifts. However, many families face a practical question during the festival: What should they do if nine girls are not available for the ritual? The Devi Bhagavata Purana describes different arrangements for Kumari Puja, including the worship of a single girl on each day. Therefore, the absence of nine girls at the same time does not necessarily mean that the ritual cannot be performed. However, the situation may be different if a devotee has specifically taken a religious vow to worship nine girls.

What Does The 'Devi Bhagavata Purana' Say About The Number Of Girls?

The third Skandha of the Devi Bhagavata Purana describes different ways of performing Kumari Puja during Navratri. The text states:

Ekaikam pujayen nityam ekavriddhya tatha punah,

Dvigunam trigunam vapi pratyekam navakam cha va.

The verse describes arrangements that include worshipping one girl daily, gradually increasing the number of girls, or worshipping nine girls. The reference is part of the broader Navratri ritual procedure and is not a separate instruction specifically about reducing the number of girls on Navami. This indicates that Kumari Puja is not described in only one format in the text. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to conclude that the ritual is invalid simply because fewer than nine girls are available for a regular household puja.

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What Should You Do If Only Two, Three Or Five Girls Are Available?

If only two, three or five girls are available for Kanya Pujan, families can worship and serve the girls respectfully according to their household traditions. There is no need to make them wait for long periods or repeatedly invite girls from different homes just to complete the number. The ritual can be organised in the following way:

Invite girls with the consent of their parents or guardians.

Provide them with clean seating and perform the puja according to the family's customary practices.

Serve freshly prepared food.

Do not force a girl to eat again if she has already eaten or is no longer hungry.

Offer dakshina or a useful gift according to one's means and bid them farewell respectfully.

These are practical suggestions for a regular household puja. If a family is following a specific ritual with prescribed rules, it is advisable to consult the priest conducting the ceremony.

Can Kanya Pujan Be Performed With Just One Girl?

Yes, the Devi Bhagavata Purana includes a reference to worshipping one girl daily during the Navratri observance. This means that worshipping a single girl cannot automatically be considered invalid in every circumstance. The passage describes different arrangements for Kumari Puja as part of the broader Navratri ritual. However, devotees should distinguish between these scriptural references and the requirements of a specific religious vow or family tradition.

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What If You Have Taken A Vow To Worship Nine Girls?

There is a difference between a situation in which nine girls have traditionally attended a family's Kanya Pujan but fewer are available this year, and one in which the devotee has formally taken a vow to worship nine girls. In the latter case, the devotee should explain the situation to the priest and seek guidance on how to complete the observance according to the prescribed tradition. It should not be assumed that serving food to one girl nine times or giving her nine gifts automatically fulfils a vow to worship nine girls. The appropriate procedure may depend on the specific ritual and the terms of the vow.

Does Kanya Pujan Require Expensive Gifts?

The same chapter of the Devi Bhagavata Purana, in verse 39, discusses performing the worship according to one's means and avoiding miserliness when one has the capacity to offer more. The emphasis is on conducting the ritual within one's means while offering respectful hospitality. The passage does not prescribe a fixed amount for expensive gifts or dakshina. Families should ensure that the comfort and convenience of the girls remain a priority instead of turning the ritual into a competition over food, gifts or expenditure. If a girl is already full, she should not be pressured to eat more.

What Should Devotees Remember About Kanya Pujan On Navami?

Not being able to gather nine girls should not automatically become a reason to abandon a regular household puja. Devotees can respectfully worship the girls who are available, following their family's customary practices. However, those who have taken a specific vow involving nine girls should consult a priest about the appropriate way to complete the observance. The guidance in the Devi Bhagavata Purana should be understood in its broader ritual context rather than treated as a universal rule for every possible situation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]