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HomeReligionKamada Ekadashi 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Ritual, Muhurat, Significance And More

Kamada Ekadashi 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Ritual, Muhurat, Significance And More

Know the significance, puja rituals, and spiritual benefits of Kamada Ekadashi. Understand why this sacred fast is considered highly auspicious for devotees.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Kamada Ekadashi, a sacred day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is being observed today, March 29. The Ekadashi fast holds special importance in Hinduism and occurs twice every month. The Ekadashi that falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month is known as Kamada Ekadashi. It is believed that observing this fast and worshipping Lord Vishnu helps devotees attain freedom from sins and fulfills their wishes.

This year, there was some confusion regarding the date of the fast. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi began on March 28 at 8:46 AM and ended on March 29 at 7:45 AM. Although the Ekadashi prevailed throughout March 28, the fast is being observed today, March 29, due to the significance of the 'Udaya Tithi', making it the most auspicious day for the vrat.

The most auspicious time for puja today is from 7:48 AM to 12:26 PM.

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Kamada Ekadashi Paran Time

Devotees can break their Kamada Ekadashi fast on March 30 between 6:31 AM and 7:09 AM.

Kamada Ekadashi 2026 Puja Vidhi 

Devotees begin the day with an early morning bath and wear clean clothes. They take a vow to observe the fast while remembering their chosen deity. An idol or image of Lord Vishnu is placed in the home temple and offered yellow flowers, turmeric, Tulsi leaves, fruits, and Panchamrit. The puja is completed with lighting a diya and incense sticks. Chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama or the mantra "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya," along with listening to the vrat katha and performing aarti, is considered highly beneficial.

Significance Of Kamada Ekadashi

According to religious beliefs and references in the Padma Purana, observing the Kamada Ekadashi fast destroys all sins and brings happiness and prosperity. It is also believed that the power of this vrat can free even a cursed individual. The fast helps remove negative karmic effects and protects a person from unfavorable rebirths. Performing prayers, chanting mantras, listening to the vrat katha, and engaging in charity on this day are considered highly auspicious.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Kamada Ekadashi being observed?

Kamada Ekadashi is being observed on March 29. Although the Ekadashi Tithi began on March 28, the fast is being observed today due to the significance of 'Udaya Tithi'.

What is the significance of Kamada Ekadashi?

Kamada Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and observing this fast is believed to free devotees from sins and fulfill their wishes. It also helps remove negative karmic effects.

When can devotees break their Kamada Ekadashi fast?

Devotees can break their Kamada Ekadashi fast on March 30 between 6:31 AM and 7:09 AM.

What is the auspicious time for puja on Kamada Ekadashi?

The most auspicious time for puja on Kamada Ekadashi today is from 7:48 AM to 12:26 PM.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Vrat Kamada Ekadashi Significance Lord Vishnu Puja Ekadashi Puja Vidhi Kamada Ekadashi 2026
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