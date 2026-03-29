Kamada Ekadashi 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Ritual, Muhurat, Significance And More

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Kamada Ekadashi, a sacred day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is being observed today, March 29. The Ekadashi fast holds special importance in Hinduism and occurs twice every month. The Ekadashi that falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month is known as Kamada Ekadashi. It is believed that observing this fast and worshipping Lord Vishnu helps devotees attain freedom from sins and fulfills their wishes.

This year, there was some confusion regarding the date of the fast. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi began on March 28 at 8:46 AM and ended on March 29 at 7:45 AM. Although the Ekadashi prevailed throughout March 28, the fast is being observed today, March 29, due to the significance of the 'Udaya Tithi', making it the most auspicious day for the vrat.

The most auspicious time for puja today is from 7:48 AM to 12:26 PM.

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Kamada Ekadashi Paran Time

Devotees can break their Kamada Ekadashi fast on March 30 between 6:31 AM and 7:09 AM.

Kamada Ekadashi 2026 Puja Vidhi

Devotees begin the day with an early morning bath and wear clean clothes. They take a vow to observe the fast while remembering their chosen deity. An idol or image of Lord Vishnu is placed in the home temple and offered yellow flowers, turmeric, Tulsi leaves, fruits, and Panchamrit. The puja is completed with lighting a diya and incense sticks. Chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama or the mantra "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya," along with listening to the vrat katha and performing aarti, is considered highly beneficial.

Significance Of Kamada Ekadashi

According to religious beliefs and references in the Padma Purana, observing the Kamada Ekadashi fast destroys all sins and brings happiness and prosperity. It is also believed that the power of this vrat can free even a cursed individual. The fast helps remove negative karmic effects and protects a person from unfavorable rebirths. Performing prayers, chanting mantras, listening to the vrat katha, and engaging in charity on this day are considered highly auspicious.

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