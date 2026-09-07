Kalia Dalana Ekadashi: Devotees Gather At Puri Jagannath Temple For Mangala Alati

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devotees gathered at Jagannath Temple for Kalia Dalana Ekadashi.

Mangala Alati of Patitapabana was early morning temple ritual.

Kalia Dalana Besha depicted Krishna subduing serpent Kalia.

Dhenukasura Vadha ritual also observed, recalling Krishna's life.

A large number of devotees gathered at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, on the occasion of Kalia Dalana Ekadashi to witness the Mangala Alati of Patitapabana. The early morning ritual drew devotees who arrived at the temple to seek darshan and offer prayers. Patitapabana, the representative form of Lord Jagannath at the Singhadwara, is traditionally visible to devotees during the morning ritual. The sacred occasion also featured the annual Kalia Dalana Besha and Dhenukasura Vadha rituals, recalling episodes associated with Lord Krishna. The observances brought devotees to the temple in large numbers for darshan and prayers.

Kalia Dalana Besha And Krishna Leela

The main ritual of the occasion was the Kalia Dalana Besha, in which Lord Jagannath is dressed to represent Lord Krishna's encounter with the serpent Kalia. The tradition recalls the episode from Krishna's childhood when he subdued the venomous serpent in the Yamuna.

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During the special adornment, the deity is presented in a form associated with Krishna standing upon Kalia's hoods. The ritual is observed every year on Bhadrapada Krishna Ekadashi and allows devotees to witness this particular representation of Krishna's leela.

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Dhenukasura Vadha Ritual In Puri

The temple also observed the Dhenukasura Vadha ritual, based on another episode from the life of Lord Krishna. Together with Kalia Dalana Besha, the observance forms part of the religious traditions associated with Bhadrapada Krishna Ekadashi. According to IANS, a large gathering of devotees was present at the Jagannath Temple to witness the Mangala Alati of Patitapabana. Devotees also visited the shrine to seek darshan during the special observances.

Puri, Odisha: On the auspicious occasion of Kalia Dalana Ekadashi, a large number of devotees gathered at the Jagannath Temple to witness the Mangala Alati of Patitapabana pic.twitter.com/YlvUhWfWui — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2026

The rituals at Puri's Jagannath Temple marked the sacred Ekadashi with traditional worship, special attire, and Krishna-related temple customs.