Kali Puja 2026: 4 Powerful Maa Kali Mantras, Know Their Meaning And Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rituals involve night prayers for courage, spiritual connection.

Kali Puja 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, during Kartik Amavasya. Dedicated to Goddess Kali, the festival holds special significance for devotees who worship the goddess as a symbol of strength, courage and protection against negative forces. On this occasion, devotees perform special prayers, offer flowers and light diyas to seek Maa Kali's blessings.

Chanting Maa Kali's mantras is considered an important part of the worship. These devotional prayers are believed to help devotees overcome fear, develop inner strength and strengthen their spiritual connection. From the Kali Beej Mantra to the Kali Gayatri Mantra, here are four powerful prayers dedicated to Goddess Kali, along with their Sanskrit lyrics, English transliterations and meanings.

1. Kali Beej Mantra

The Kali Beej Mantra is one of the most commonly recited short prayers dedicated to Goddess Kali. Devotees chant this mantra during daily worship and meditation to seek the goddess's divine blessings, strength and protection.

Mantra:

ॐ क्रीं कालिकायै नमः॥

English Transliteration:

Om Kreem Kalikayai Namah.

Meaning:

I bow to Goddess Kalika and seek her divine blessings, strength and protection.

Devotees can chant this mantra 11, 21 or 108 times, depending on their personal faith and religious practices.

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2. Maa Kali Gayatri Mantra

The Maa Kali Gayatri Mantra is a devotional prayer that invokes the divine energy of Goddess Kali. It is recited to seek spiritual guidance, wisdom and inner strength. Devotees believe that chanting this mantra helps them focus their minds and connect with the divine feminine energy.

Mantra:

ॐ काल्यै च विद्महे महाकाल्यै च धीमहि।

तन्नो काली प्रचोदयात्॥

English Transliteration:

Om Kalyai Cha Vidmahe Mahakalyai Cha Dhimahi,

Tanno Kali Prachodayat.

Meaning:

We meditate upon Goddess Kali and Mahakali. May the Divine Mother guide and inspire our minds.

The wording of the Kali Gayatri Mantra may vary across different religious traditions.

3. Maa Kali Namaskar Mantra

The Maa Kali Namaskar Mantra is a prayer through which devotees offer salutations to the goddess in her various divine forms. It invokes Maa Kali, Bhadrakali and Durga, among other forms of the Divine Mother, and expresses devotion towards her protective and compassionate nature.

Mantra:

जयन्ती मङ्गला काली भद्रकाली कपालिनी।

दुर्गा क्षमा शिवा धात्री स्वाहा स्वधा नमोऽस्तुते॥

English Transliteration:

Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini,

Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute.

Meaning:

Salutations to the Divine Mother in her many forms, including Kali, Bhadrakali and Durga, who represents protection, compassion and divine strength.

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4. Mahakali Mantra

The Mahakali Mantra is a short devotional invocation dedicated to Goddess Mahakali, who represents the supreme form of divine feminine power. Devotees recite this prayer during their daily worship and while offering flowers to the goddess to seek her blessings.

Mantra:

ॐ महाकाल्यै नमः॥

English Transliteration:

Om Mahakalyai Namah.

Meaning:

I bow to Goddess Mahakali and seek her divine blessings.

When Should You Chant Maa Kali's Mantras During Kali Puja?

Kali Puja is traditionally performed at night on Kartik Amavasya. Devotees worship Goddess Kali during the night, with special prayers and rituals often performed around Nishita Kaal, which refers to the midnight period.

Those observing Kali Puja at home can follow these simple steps:

Take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja.

Sit in front of an idol or photograph of Goddess Kali.

Light a diya and offer fresh flowers, particularly red hibiscus.

Begin the worship with a short prayer dedicated to the goddess.

Chant a familiar Maa Kali mantra with devotion and concentration.

Conclude the puja with an aarti and prayers for the well-being of your family.

How Many Times Should You Chant Maa Kali Mantras?

There is no compulsory number of repetitions for chanting simple devotional mantras dedicated to Goddess Kali. However, devotees commonly recite these prayers 11, 21 or 108 times, depending on their faith and religious practices.

Those who use a japa mala can complete one round of 108 repetitions. The number of chants can vary according to individual beliefs and traditions, and devotees should focus on prayer and devotion rather than the number of repetitions.

What Is The Significance Of Chanting Maa Kali Mantras?

Goddess Kali is worshipped as the embodiment of divine strength and the power that destroys ignorance, fear and negative forces. Her mantras hold spiritual significance for devotees who seek courage, protection and strength during difficult times.

Chanting Maa Kali's name is also considered a way to develop mental discipline, strengthen faith and cultivate a deeper connection with the Divine Mother.

During Kali Puja, these prayers form an important part of the midnight worship and allow devotees to express their devotion while seeking the goddess's blessings.

Important Note: Certain elaborate Kali Beej combinations and Dakshina Kali mantras belong to specialised tantric traditions and may require initiation and guidance from a qualified guru. Devotees performing simple household worship can recite familiar devotional prayers according to their faith and traditions.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]