Kaal Bhairav Ashtami 2025: Know Significance, Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat, And More

Kaal Bhairav Ashtami 2025: Kaal Bhairav Ashtami, also known as Bhairav Jayanti, is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiv. As per the Hindu calendar, this auspicious occasion falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. In 2025, Kaal Bhairav Ashtami will be observed on 12 November. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Bhairav on this day removes fear, protects against evil, and grants divine blessings.

Mythological Significance Of Kaal Bhairav

According to the Shiv Purana, Lord Kaal Bhairav emerged from Lord Shiv’s divine energy to destroy arrogance and restore dharma. It is said that when the demon Andhakasura attacked Lord Shiv, Bhairav was born from Shiv’s blood to annihilate him. Hence, Kaal Bhairav is worshipped as the fierce protector who eliminates fear and negativity. Devotees believe that his blessings free one from sorrows, misfortune, and planetary obstacles.

Bhairav Ashtami 2025 Puja Muhurat

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:08 PM on 11 November and ends at 10:58 PM on 12 November 2025. Since Kaal Bhairav is revered during the night, devotees should perform the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) for the best spiritual results.

Puja Vidhi And Rituals

Begin the day with an early morning bath and take a vow to observe the fast.

Visit a Shiv or Bhairav temple in the evening.

Light a four-faced oil lamp (choumukha deepak) before the deity.

Offer flowers, imarti, jalebi, urad dal, paan, and coconut.

Chant the sacred mantra “Om Kaal Bhairavaya Namah” 108 times.

Offer jalebi or imarti as bhog after the prayers.

Donate two-coloured blankets or woollen clothes to the needy.

Feeding black dogs is considered an essential and auspicious ritual.

Spiritual And Health Benefits

The word ‘Kaal Bhairav’ means “the one who removes fear of time and death.” His worship is believed to eliminate anxiety, danger, and sudden misfortunes. According to the Narada Purana, praying to Kaal Bhairav fulfils all desires and grants longevity and peace.

Charity And Auspicious Acts

Donating woollen clothes, blankets, or food to the poor during the month of Agahan brings prosperity and divine grace. Such acts of kindness attract the blessings of both Lord Bhairav and Shani Dev.

Importance Of Pradosh Kaal Puja

The ideal time to worship Lord Bhairav is during Pradosh Kaal (twilight) or midnight. Devotees stay awake through the night, performing rituals dedicated to Lord Shiv, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Bhairav. Even Kaal Bhairav’s divine vehicle, the black dog, is revered with devotion.

Worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav on this day grants freedom from fear, removes planetary afflictions, and protects from enemies. Scriptures state that those who disrespect Bhairav’s devotees find no refuge in any of the three worlds. Hence, observing this fast with faith ensures protection, peace, and spiritual progress.