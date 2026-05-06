Jyeshtha Amavasya 2026: Check Date, Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Please Ancestors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jyeshtha Amavasya on May 16, 2026, is sacred for ancestors.

Rituals on this new moon day can resolve financial issues.

Married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat for marital bliss.

Avoid tamasic food, plucking Tulsi, and starting new work.

Jyeshtha Amavasya will be observed on May 16, 2026. Amavasya, the new moon day, holds deep religious importance in Hindu tradition, as it is considered a sacred time dedicated to ancestors. It is believed that performing rituals on this day can help individuals overcome family, financial, and mental difficulties.

The blessings of ancestors are said to play a vital role in overall well-being and prosperity. This particular Amavasya is also considered highly significant as it marks the birth of Lord Shani.

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Jyeshtha Amavasya 2026 Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya tithi will begin at 5:11 AM on May 16, 2026, and end at 1:30 AM on May 17, 2026.

Snan-Daan Muhurat: 8:55 AM to 10:40 AM

How To Please Ancestors On Amavasya

Devotees are advised to wake up early and take a holy bath, preferably in a sacred river like the Ganga. If that is not possible, adding a few drops of Ganga water to bath water at home is considered auspicious.

After bathing, offering water (Arghya) to the Sun is an important step believed to help in reducing Pitru Dosha. Devotees should then worship Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna and seek their blessings.

Performing rituals like Tarpan or Pind Daan is considered highly effective for the peace of ancestors' souls and for freeing oneself from ancestral debts.

Feeding cows and dogs, as well as offering flour mixed with sugar to ants, is also seen as a symbolic act to satisfy ancestors.

Donating food, clothes, or money to the needy on this day is believed to bring blessings and divine grace.

What Married Women Should Do

On Jyeshtha Amavasya, married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat. They worship the banyan tree and donate items related to marital bliss (suhaag). It is believed that this vrat enhances marital happiness and blesses the husband with a long life.

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Things To Avoid On Amavasya

It is believed that negative energies can become active on Amavasya night, which may influence people toward wrong actions. Therefore, consuming tamasic food should be strictly avoided.

Plucking Tulsi leaves is considered inauspicious on this day. One should also avoid starting any new or important work. Buying items like sesame seeds, oil, and salt is discouraged, and wearing black clothes is also avoided.

Maintaining peace and avoiding arguments is advised, as staying calm is considered spiritually beneficial on this day.

Amavasya In Skanda Purana

According to the Skanda Purana:

"Ama is described as the supreme phase of the Moon, embodying all sixteen of its divine energies. This phase neither diminishes nor increases, representing a constant and powerful cosmic state."

Jyeshtha Amavasya remains a spiritually significant day, blending ritual practices, ancestral reverence, and self-discipline to bring harmony and positivity into life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]