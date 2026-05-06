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HomeReligionJyeshtha Amavasya 2026: Check Date, Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Please Ancestors

Jyeshtha Amavasya 2026: Check Date, Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Please Ancestors

Jyeshtha Amavasya holds deep spiritual importance for ancestral rituals, blessings, and purification. Learn key puja practices, dos and don’ts, and religious significance.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 06 May 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jyeshtha Amavasya on May 16, 2026, is sacred for ancestors.
  • Rituals on this new moon day can resolve financial issues.
  • Married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat for marital bliss.
  • Avoid tamasic food, plucking Tulsi, and starting new work.

Jyeshtha Amavasya will be observed on May 16, 2026. Amavasya, the new moon day, holds deep religious importance in Hindu tradition, as it is considered a sacred time dedicated to ancestors. It is believed that performing rituals on this day can help individuals overcome family, financial, and mental difficulties.

The blessings of ancestors are said to play a vital role in overall well-being and prosperity. This particular Amavasya is also considered highly significant as it marks the birth of Lord Shani.

ALSO READ: Vat Savitri Vrat To Be Observed On May 16 Or 17? Know Exact Date, Muhurat, And Things To Avoid

Jyeshtha Amavasya 2026 Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya tithi will begin at 5:11 AM on May 16, 2026, and end at 1:30 AM on May 17, 2026.

Snan-Daan Muhurat: 8:55 AM to 10:40 AM

How To Please Ancestors On Amavasya

  • Devotees are advised to wake up early and take a holy bath, preferably in a sacred river like the Ganga. If that is not possible, adding a few drops of Ganga water to bath water at home is considered auspicious.
  • After bathing, offering water (Arghya) to the Sun is an important step believed to help in reducing Pitru Dosha. Devotees should then worship Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna and seek their blessings.
  • Performing rituals like Tarpan or Pind Daan is considered highly effective for the peace of ancestors' souls and for freeing oneself from ancestral debts.
  • Feeding cows and dogs, as well as offering flour mixed with sugar to ants, is also seen as a symbolic act to satisfy ancestors.
  • Donating food, clothes, or money to the needy on this day is believed to bring blessings and divine grace.

What Married Women Should Do

On Jyeshtha Amavasya, married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat. They worship the banyan tree and donate items related to marital bliss (suhaag). It is believed that this vrat enhances marital happiness and blesses the husband with a long life.

ALSO READ: Apara Ekadashi 2026 To Be Observed On May 13: Know Puja Timing, Significance, Rituals, And More

Things To Avoid On Amavasya

It is believed that negative energies can become active on Amavasya night, which may influence people toward wrong actions. Therefore, consuming tamasic food should be strictly avoided.

Plucking Tulsi leaves is considered inauspicious on this day. One should also avoid starting any new or important work. Buying items like sesame seeds, oil, and salt is discouraged, and wearing black clothes is also avoided.

Maintaining peace and avoiding arguments is advised, as staying calm is considered spiritually beneficial on this day.

Amavasya In Skanda Purana

According to the Skanda Purana:

"Ama is described as the supreme phase of the Moon, embodying all sixteen of its divine energies. This phase neither diminishes nor increases, representing a constant and powerful cosmic state."

Jyeshtha Amavasya remains a spiritually significant day, blending ritual practices, ancestral reverence, and self-discipline to bring harmony and positivity into life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Jyeshtha Amavasya be observed in 2026?

Jyeshtha Amavasya will be observed on May 16, 2026. The Amavasya tithi begins on May 16th at 5:11 AM and ends on May 17th at 1:30 AM.

What is the significance of Amavasya in Hindu tradition?

Amavasya, the new moon day, is religiously important and dedicated to ancestors. Performing rituals on this day is believed to help overcome family, financial, and mental difficulties.

What rituals can be performed to please ancestors on Amavasya?

Devotees can perform rituals like Tarpan or Pind Daan, offer water to the sun, worship Lord Vishnu, feed animals, and donate to the needy. These acts are believed to bring peace to ancestors' souls.

What should married women do on Jyeshtha Amavasya?

Married women observe the Vat Savitri Vrat, worship the banyan tree, and donate items related to marital bliss. This is believed to enhance marital happiness and bless the husband with a long life.

What things should be avoided on Amavasya?

It's advised to avoid consuming tamasic food, plucking Tulsi leaves, starting new work, buying sesame seeds, oil, or salt, and wearing black clothes. Maintaining peace and avoiding arguments is also recommended.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amavasya Significance Jyeshtha Amavasya 2026 Amavasya Rituals Pitru Dosh Remedies Amavasya Dos And Donts
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