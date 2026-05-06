Jyeshtha Amavasya will be observed on May 16, 2026. The Amavasya tithi begins on May 16th at 5:11 AM and ends on May 17th at 1:30 AM.
Jyeshtha Amavasya 2026: Check Date, Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Please Ancestors
Jyeshtha Amavasya holds deep spiritual importance for ancestral rituals, blessings, and purification. Learn key puja practices, dos and don’ts, and religious significance.
- Jyeshtha Amavasya on May 16, 2026, is sacred for ancestors.
- Rituals on this new moon day can resolve financial issues.
- Married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat for marital bliss.
- Avoid tamasic food, plucking Tulsi, and starting new work.
Jyeshtha Amavasya will be observed on May 16, 2026. Amavasya, the new moon day, holds deep religious importance in Hindu tradition, as it is considered a sacred time dedicated to ancestors. It is believed that performing rituals on this day can help individuals overcome family, financial, and mental difficulties.
The blessings of ancestors are said to play a vital role in overall well-being and prosperity. This particular Amavasya is also considered highly significant as it marks the birth of Lord Shani.
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Jyeshtha Amavasya 2026 Muhurat
According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya tithi will begin at 5:11 AM on May 16, 2026, and end at 1:30 AM on May 17, 2026.
Snan-Daan Muhurat: 8:55 AM to 10:40 AM
How To Please Ancestors On Amavasya
- Devotees are advised to wake up early and take a holy bath, preferably in a sacred river like the Ganga. If that is not possible, adding a few drops of Ganga water to bath water at home is considered auspicious.
- After bathing, offering water (Arghya) to the Sun is an important step believed to help in reducing Pitru Dosha. Devotees should then worship Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna and seek their blessings.
- Performing rituals like Tarpan or Pind Daan is considered highly effective for the peace of ancestors' souls and for freeing oneself from ancestral debts.
- Feeding cows and dogs, as well as offering flour mixed with sugar to ants, is also seen as a symbolic act to satisfy ancestors.
- Donating food, clothes, or money to the needy on this day is believed to bring blessings and divine grace.
What Married Women Should Do
On Jyeshtha Amavasya, married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat. They worship the banyan tree and donate items related to marital bliss (suhaag). It is believed that this vrat enhances marital happiness and blesses the husband with a long life.
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Things To Avoid On Amavasya
It is believed that negative energies can become active on Amavasya night, which may influence people toward wrong actions. Therefore, consuming tamasic food should be strictly avoided.
Plucking Tulsi leaves is considered inauspicious on this day. One should also avoid starting any new or important work. Buying items like sesame seeds, oil, and salt is discouraged, and wearing black clothes is also avoided.
Maintaining peace and avoiding arguments is advised, as staying calm is considered spiritually beneficial on this day.
Amavasya In Skanda Purana
According to the Skanda Purana:
"Ama is described as the supreme phase of the Moon, embodying all sixteen of its divine energies. This phase neither diminishes nor increases, representing a constant and powerful cosmic state."
Jyeshtha Amavasya remains a spiritually significant day, blending ritual practices, ancestral reverence, and self-discipline to bring harmony and positivity into life.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will Jyeshtha Amavasya be observed in 2026?
What is the significance of Amavasya in Hindu tradition?
Amavasya, the new moon day, is religiously important and dedicated to ancestors. Performing rituals on this day is believed to help overcome family, financial, and mental difficulties.
What rituals can be performed to please ancestors on Amavasya?
Devotees can perform rituals like Tarpan or Pind Daan, offer water to the sun, worship Lord Vishnu, feed animals, and donate to the needy. These acts are believed to bring peace to ancestors' souls.
What should married women do on Jyeshtha Amavasya?
Married women observe the Vat Savitri Vrat, worship the banyan tree, and donate items related to marital bliss. This is believed to enhance marital happiness and bless the husband with a long life.
What things should be avoided on Amavasya?
It's advised to avoid consuming tamasic food, plucking Tulsi leaves, starting new work, buying sesame seeds, oil, or salt, and wearing black clothes. Maintaining peace and avoiding arguments is also recommended.