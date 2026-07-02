An auspicious marriage muhurat ensures the wedding occurs under favorable planetary and celestial influences. It is believed to bring harmony, happiness, prosperity, and long-term stability to married life.
July Offers Only 4 Auspicious Wedding Dates Before Chaturmas, Here's The Shubh Muhurat
Planning a wedding in 2026? Check the four auspicious marriage muhurats available in July before Chaturmas begins, why they are important, and the next wedding dates after Chaturmas ends.
- July 2026 provides limited auspicious marriage dates before Chaturmas.
- Chaturmas (July 25-Nov 20) pauses Hindu weddings, auspicious rituals.
- Auspicious marriage dates resume in November 2026 post-Chaturmas.
- Astrology dictates muhurats for harmonious, prosperous married life.
Marriage is not just the union of two individuals but also the coming together of two families. In Hindu tradition, weddings are usually performed during an auspicious muhurat, when planetary positions are believed to be favourable for a happy and prosperous married life. Although certain occasions such as Akshaya Tritiya and Bhadrali Navami are considered universally auspicious for weddings, July 2026 offers only four marriage muhurats before Chaturmas begins. Once Chaturmas starts, marriages and other auspicious ceremonies are traditionally put on hold.
July 2026 Marriage Muhurat Dates
- July 1, 2026 (Wednesday): 6:51 AM - 4:04 PM
- July 6-7, 2026: 1:41 AM (July 6) - 5:29 AM (July 7)
- July 7, 2026: 5:29 AM - 2:31 PM
- July 11-12, 2026: 12:05 AM (July 11) - 5:32 AM (July 12)
Why Is An Auspicious Marriage Muhurat Important?
According to Vedic astrology, selecting an auspicious marriage muhurat ensures that the wedding takes place under favourable planetary and celestial influences. Astrologers determine the most suitable time by analysing factors such as the tithi, weekday, nakshatra, yoga, karana, lagna, and the horoscopes of both the bride and groom. It is believed that weddings performed during an auspicious muhurat bring harmony, happiness, prosperity, and long-term stability to married life while minimising obstacles
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When Does Chaturmas Begin In 2026?
In 2026, Chaturmas begins on July 25 with Devshayani Ekadashi and ends on November 20 with Devuthani Ekadashi. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu enters Yog Nidra during this period. As a result, weddings, housewarming ceremonies, mundan (tonsure), and other auspicious rituals are generally avoided throughout these four months.
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November 2026 Marriage Muhurat Dates
After Chaturmas ends, auspicious marriage dates resume. The available wedding muhurats in November 2026 are:
- November 22, 2026: 6:44 AM - 12:08 AM
- November 25, 2026: 6:47 AM - 11:25 PM
- November 26, 2026: 6:47 AM - 6:48 AM
- November 26, 2026: 6:48 AM - 5:47 PM
- November 29, 2026: 6:55 AM - 10:59 AM
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is an auspicious marriage muhurat important in Hindu tradition?
When does Chaturmas begin and end in 2026?
In 2026, Chaturmas begins on July 25 with Devshayani Ekadashi and ends on November 20 with Devuthani Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu enters Yog Nidra during this period.
Why are weddings and other auspicious ceremonies avoided during Chaturmas?
Weddings and other auspicious rituals like housewarming are traditionally avoided during Chaturmas because Lord Vishnu is believed to be in Yog Nidra. This period is considered unsuitable for such ceremonies.
What are the marriage muhurat dates in July 2026?
July 2026 offers four marriage muhurats before Chaturmas begins: July 1, July 6–7, July 7, and July 11–12. These dates are considered favorable for weddings.