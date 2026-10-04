Jitiya Parana 2026: Why Do Mothers Offer Arghya To The Sun Before Breaking The Fast?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jitiya fast honors Jimutavahana for children's protection.

Surya Arghya offers general well-being, light, and energy.

Offering Sun arghya is separate from fast-breaking time.

Parana time depends on local calendar and family traditions.

Jitiya Paran Surya Arghya: Preparations are underway for the morning Paran. Food is already cooked at home. But before eating, the mother takes a pot of water and goes to offer arghya to the Sun. This is a tradition in many Jitiya households. This raises a question: If the fast is for Jimutavahana, why worship the Sun before breaking it?

The answer lies in the Jitiya ritual and its associated folk traditions. Jimutavahana is worshipped with the wish for the protection of children. Meanwhile, offerings to the Sun are made in prayer for devotion and well-being. While both may be included in the same fast, their roles are distinct. There is also mention of the tradition of offering prayers to the Sun before breaking the fast.

Why Is Jimutavahana Worshipped?

In the famous Jitiya story, Jimutavahana sacrifices his body to Garuda to save the life of a snake. Seeing the snake's mother's grief, he decides to save her offspring. The story depicts the idea of ​​risking one's life for another's child. For this reason, Jimutavahana is worshipped with the wish for the long life and protection of one's children. Many religious magazines describe Jitiya as a festival associated with the worship of Jimutavahana and popular beliefs.

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Then What Is The Meaning Of Offering Water To The Sun?

Offering water to the Sun isn't limited to Jitiya. Hindu worship has a distinct tradition of offering water to the Sun in the morning and evening. The Surya Arghya prayer recognizes the Sun as the source of light and energy and requests that He accept our offerings.

This ritual, performed during Jitiya, can be understood as a prayer for the well-being of children. The story of Jimutavahana highlights the spirit of protection and compassion. Surya worship expresses reverence for the power that sustains light and life. This is a metaphorical interpretation of the tradition. It would not be correct to interpret it literally as a specific verse of Jitiya.

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Can The Fast Be Broken After Offering Arghya?

This is the most important difference. Offering prayers to the Sun and the time for Parana are two different things.

If you have a tradition of offering water to the Sun God, follow it. However, the time for breaking the fast is not determined simply by sunrise or by offering water. The time for breaking the fast is determined by the date and the accepted calendar during Jitiya. The description of 'Dharmayan' also emphasizes the importance of adhering to the prescribed time for breaking the fast.

Therefore, don't break your fast based on news from a previous year or the time in another city. Determine the time based on your local calendar and the ritual followed in your family.

Jitiya rituals vary by household and region. It's not correct to say that offering water to the Sun is mandatory for every family. Where this tradition is observed, the mother offers water and prays for the very purpose for which she observed the fast: a happy and safe life for her children.

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