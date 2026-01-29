Today, Thursday, January 29, 2026, marks the observance of Jaya Ekadashi, a highly auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Devotees believe that observing this vrat brings prosperity, fulfillment of desires, and success in pending tasks. The ritual also invokes the blessings of Lord Vishnu. However, the vrat is considered incomplete without reading or listening to the Jaya Ekadashi story, which forms an integral part of the worship.

The Story Of Jaya Ekadashi

The tale of Jaya Ekadashi revolves around King Indra and celestial beings known as Gandharvs. According to the Hindu mythology, once in Indra’s court, apsaras (celestial nymphs) were performing a dance. Present in the assembly were the Gandharv Pushpavant, his daughter Pushpavati, Malini, the wife of Chitrasen, and her son Malyavan.

During the performance, Pushpavati became enchanted by Malyavan, and feelings of desire arose in her heart. Captivated by her beauty, gestures, and charm, Malyavan too fell under the spell of attraction. Immersed in their passion, the two were unable to focus on the dance.

Observing this, King Indra ordered them to separate and continue the performance. However, lost in their emotions, both failed to dance properly. Angered by their behavior, Indra cursed Pushpavati and Malyavan to be reborn as pishachas (evil spirits). After death, they descended into the netherworld and wandered the earth as spirits for many years.

Eventually, the Gandharv and Pushpavati encountered a sage, to whom they sought guidance on how to attain liberation from their cursed forms. The sage instructed them to observe Jaya Ekadashi during the bright fortnight of Magha month. Following the sage’s advice, they performed the vrat with devotion and completed the prescribed rituals. Through the merit of observing Jaya Ekadashi, they were finally freed from their curse and attained salvation.

Jaya Ekadashi Fasting Rules

Avoid Rice and Certain Donations

On Ekadashi, consuming rice is strictly prohibited. While this day is considered highly auspicious for donations, rice should not be donated. Devotees can offer other items according to their capacity, ensuring that the act of giving aligns with the vrat’s sanctity.

Control Speech and Anger

Those observing the vrat should avoid arguments, fights, or displays of anger, even toward elders or children at home. Controlling one’s speech is crucial: shouting, speaking harshly, or lying during the vrat diminishes its spiritual merit. True observance involves mind, speech, and action, not just abstaining from food.

Do Not Pluck Tulsi Leaves

It is believed that the sacred Tulsi plant also observes the Ekadashi vrat. Accidentally plucking or touching its leaves on this day is considered inauspicious and may prevent devotees from receiving Lord Vishnu’s blessings.

Follow a Strictly Sattvic Diet

Devotees should maintain complete sattvik (pure) practices on Ekadashi. This includes avoiding garlic, onions, meat, and alcohol. Foods like lentils (e.g., masoor dal), honey, and eggplant are also avoided. Observing brahmacharya (celibacy) during the vrat is highly recommended to uphold its spiritual sanctity.

Significance Of Observing This Fast

It is believed that those who observe Jaya Ekadashi with proper rituals, recite or listen to the sacred story, and follow all rules of the vrat are blessed with all kinds of happiness, success, and spiritual merit. Devotees who perform this vrat with sincerity are also said to attain a place in Vaikuntha, the eternal abode of Lord Vishnu.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]