Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Falls On Thursday: Know Its Spiritual Significance, Puja Timing, And More

Jaya Ekadashi, observed during the Shukla Paksha of the month of Magh, holds special religious importance in Hinduism. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Lakshmi. This year, Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Why Jaya Ekadashi On Thursday Is Considered Special

Although there are 24 Ekadashis throughout the year, an Ekadashi falling on a Thursday is considered particularly auspicious from a religious point of view. Both Ekadashi and Thursday are dedicated to Lord Vishnu, which significantly enhances the spiritual importance of the day.

Belief Of Double Blessings From Lord Vishnu

According to religious beliefs, when Ekadashi falls on a Thursday, devotees receive double blessings of Lord Vishnu. Thursday is also associated with Guru (Jupiter) in astrology, further increasing the spiritual merit of fasting and worship on this day.

Worship And Charity On Jaya Ekadashi

Devotees are advised to take advantage of this auspicious combination by performing Jaya Ekadashi puja with proper rituals on January 29. To seek the blessings of Guru Graha, donating yellow items such as yellow clothes, turmeric, or lentils is considered highly beneficial.

Jaya Ekadashi Puja Muhurat And Parana Time

There will be two auspicious puja muhurats on Jaya Ekadashi:

First Muhurat: 7:11 AM to 8:32 AM

7:11 AM to 8:32 AM Second Muhurat: 11:14 AM to 1:55 PM

The Ekadashi fast can be broken (Parana) on January 30, between 6:41 AM and 8:56 AM.

Auspicious Yog And Nakshatra

Ravi Yoga will be formed on Jaya Ekadashi. The day will witness the presence of Rohini and Mrigashira Nakshatras. Additionally, Bhadra Vaas will prevail, and Shivvas Yoga will be formed during the night, making the day even more auspicious.

