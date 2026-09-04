Janmashtami 2026: Know Nishita Kaal, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Rules And Puja Vidhi

Purifying the Place and Setting Up the Platform: Take a bath and wear clean clothes. Clean the temple and spread a yellow or red cloth on a platform in the north or east direction. Have a swing decorated with flowers and lights ready near the platform.

Panchamrit Mahabhishek: As soon as the Nishita period begins, place the idol of Laddu Gopal on a clean plate or in a right-handed conch shell. Bathe him first with Panchamrit (milk, yogurt, ghee, honey, and sugar), and then with pure Ganga water.

Divine Decoration and Swing Festival: Wipe the idol with a clean, soft cloth and dress it in new attire. Apply a tilak of Gopi Chandan to the forehead, and adorn it with a crown with a peacock feather and a flute. Then, lovingly place Krishna in the swing.

Offerings: Offer Krishna his favorite offerings: butter and sugar candy, coriander panjiri, and seasonal fruits. Remember to place a basil leaf on each offering.

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