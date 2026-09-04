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English NewsReligionJanmashtami 2026: Know Nishita Kaal, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Rules And Puja Vidhi

Janmashtami 2026: Know Nishita Kaal, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Rules And Puja Vidhi

Janmashtami 2026 is being observed with prayers and fasting across the country. Know the exact Nishita Kaal puja muhurat, Ashtami Tithi, Rohini Nakshatra timings.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated September 4th and 5th nationwide.
  • Midnight 'Nishita Kaal' marks Lord Krishna's birth worship.
  • Worship involves Panchamrit, decorations, and specific food offerings.
  • Fasting involves food restrictions, breaking fast next morning.

Today, on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Bhadrapada month, Sri Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country. According to the calendar, householders (Smarta sects) are observing a fast on September 4th and celebrating Krishna's birth anniversary at midnight. The Vaishnava sect and major ISKCON temples will celebrate the festival tomorrow, September 5th.

At midnight, the auspicious 46-minute "Nishita Kaal" moment is available, coinciding with the appearance of Lord Krishna. If you are also planning to worship Bal Gopal at home, here's the exact calendar, auspicious time, and easy step-by-step method.

Date, Nakshatra And Nishita Kaal Muhurta

Lord Krishna was born at midnight during the conjunction of the Ashtami Tithi and the Rohini Nakshatra. Panchang timings for Delhi and surrounding areas:

Panchang details Time/Duration
Ashtami date begins September 4, 2026, 02:25 AM
Ashtami date ends September 5, 2026, 12:13 am
Rohini Nakshatra September 4 from 12:29 AM to 11:04 PM
Nishita Kaal Puja Muhurta 11:57 pm to 12:43 am (September 5)
Total Puja Duration 46 minutes (Birth moment: 12:20 AM)
Fasting time September 5 after 06:01 am (or immediately after midnight aarti)

Laddu Gopal Puja Materials

  • Abhisheka Ingredients: Panchamrit (raw cow milk, curd, desi ghee, honey, Ganga water/sugar powder).
  • Make-up: New yellow dress, crown, peacock feather, small flute, sandalwood, perfume, and fresh flowers.
  • Bhog and Prasad: Fresh Makhan-Mishri, Coriander Panjiri (traditional fruit prasad without grains), Panchameva, seasonal fruits.
  • Essential ingredients: Tulsi leaves (Kanha does not accept the offering without Tulsi leaves).

How To Worship Bal Gopal At Home

Purifying the Place and Setting Up the Platform: Take a bath and wear clean clothes. Clean the temple and spread a yellow or red cloth on a platform in the north or east direction. Have a swing decorated with flowers and lights ready near the platform.

Panchamrit Mahabhishek: As soon as the Nishita period begins, place the idol of Laddu Gopal on a clean plate or in a right-handed conch shell. Bathe him first with Panchamrit (milk, yogurt, ghee, honey, and sugar), and then with pure Ganga water.

Divine Decoration and Swing Festival: Wipe the idol with a clean, soft cloth and dress it in new attire. Apply a tilak of Gopi Chandan to the forehead, and adorn it with a crown with a peacock feather and a flute. Then, lovingly place Krishna in the swing.

Offerings: Offer Krishna his favorite offerings: butter and sugar candy, coriander panjiri, and seasonal fruits. Remember to place a basil leaf on each offering.

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Fasting Rules And Precautions

Food Prohibitions: Fruits (buckwheat/water chestnut flour, tapioca pearls, rock salt, fruit, and milk) are consumed during Janmashtami fasting. Regular food and common salt are prohibited.

Break Tulsi leaves in advance: Tulsi leaves are not plucked on the day of Ashtami or after sunset; hence, keep the leaves safe in advance for the puja.

ALSO READ | Janmashtami 2026: 7 Best Temples In Delhi-NCR To Visit With Family For Krishna Darshan

Rules for breaking the fast: According to religious scriptures, breaking the fast is performed the next morning after the end of Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra (after 6:01 a.m.). However, in folk tradition, many families break the fast immediately after the midnight aarti and distribution of bhog.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information. 

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Janmashtami celebrated by different traditions?

Householders (Smarta sects) observe it on September 4th, celebrating at midnight. Vaishnava sects and ISKCON temples will celebrate the festival on September 5th.

What is the Nishita Kaal Muhurta for Janmashtami puja?

The auspicious 46-minute

What are some essential items for Laddu Gopal Puja?

Key items include Panchamrit for Abhisheka, a new yellow dress, crown, peacock feather for decoration, and Makhan-Mishri or Coriander Panjiri for offerings. Don't forget Tulsi leaves.

What are the rules for fasting during Janmashtami?

Only specific items like fruits, buckwheat flour, tapioca pearls, rock salt, and milk are consumed; regular food is prohibited. Tulsi leaves must be broken in advance, not on Ashtami day.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krishna Janmashtami 2026 Janmashtami 2026 Janmashtami Puja Muhurat Nishita Kaal 2026 Janmashtami Fasting Rules Laddu Gopal Puja Vidhi Krishna Puja At Home Janmashtami Puja Samagri
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