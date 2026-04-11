Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jagannath Rath Yatra involves moving deities in decorated chariots to aunt's home.

Festival symbolizes humility with King sweeping chariots before journey begins.

Three distinct chariots, Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, Darpadalana, are prepared.

Celebration spans nine days with prayers, bhajans, and large fairs.

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most important and unique celebrations in India. It is also known as Rath Yatra or Shri Gundicha Yatra, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Puri, Odisha. This festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu), his elder brother Balabhadra, and his sister Subhadra. It is also one of the biggest religious gatherings in the world, attracting devotees not just from India but from across the globe.

Jagannath Rath Yatra is a sacred ritual where Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are taken in decorated chariots to their aunt’s home. Every year, a huge number of devotees participate in this grand march or pilgrimage, pulling the chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

According to religious beliefs, being a part of the Rath Yatra is extremely auspicious. As per the Skanda Purana, anyone who chants Lord Jagannath’s name while walking towards Gundicha during the Yatra gets free from the cycle of birth and rebirth. As per the Hindu calendar, Jagannath Rath Yatra is observed every year on the Dwitiya (second day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha.

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Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 Date

Jagannath Rath Yatra is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Ashadha month. However, as per the Gregorian calendar, the date changes every year and usually falls between June and July.

In 2026, Jagannath Rath Yatra will be celebrated on Thursday, 16 July 2026. According to the Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will begin on 15 July at 11:50 AM and end on 16 July at 8:52 AM. Since the Udaya Tithi is considered, the festival will be observed on 16 July.

Importance Of Jagannath Rath Yatra

There are many stories about how and when Jagannath Rath Yatra started, but it is generally believed to have begun between the 12th and 16th centuries. One of the most special aspects of this festival is that it promotes unity and togetherness. Thousands of people come together and celebrate the festival with devotion and joy.

Rituals Of Jagannath Rath Yatra

Chhera Pahanra Ritual: Before the chariots begin their journey from Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, an important ritual called Chhera Pahanra is performed. In this, the King of Odisha sweeps the chariots with a golden broom, symbolizing humility and service.

Before the chariots begin their journey from Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, an important ritual called Chhera Pahanra is performed. In this, the King of Odisha sweeps the chariots with a golden broom, symbolizing humility and service. Three Chariots Are Made: Not one, but three chariots are prepared for the Yatra. Lord Jagannath’s chariot is called Nandighosha, which is the largest and has 16 wheels with a red theme. Lord Balabhadra’s chariot is called Taladhwaja, which is made in green, blue, and red shades and has 14 wheels. Devi Subhadra’s chariot is called Darpadalana, which is red and black in color and has 12 wheels.

Not one, but three chariots are prepared for the Yatra. Lord Jagannath’s chariot is called Nandighosha, which is the largest and has 16 wheels with a red theme. Lord Balabhadra’s chariot is called Taladhwaja, which is made in green, blue, and red shades and has 14 wheels. Devi Subhadra’s chariot is called Darpadalana, which is red and black in color and has 12 wheels. Nine-Day Celebration: Jagannath Rath Yatra is not just a one-day event, it continues for around nine days. Lord Jagannath stays at the Gundicha Temple for a few days and then returns to the main temple during the Bahuda Yatra. Throughout the festival, there are bhajans, prayers, and large fairs, creating a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere.