Indira Ekadashi 2026: Completed Shraddha Rituals? Know If You Still Need To Keep The Vrat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shradh and Indira Ekadashi are distinct, non-interchangeable religious practices.

Ekadashi involves fasting, dedicating spiritual merit to departed ancestors.

Padma Purana describes observing Ekadashi alongside specific Shradh rituals.

Indira Ekadashi cannot substitute for unperformed or missed Shradh.

Pitru Paksha has ended, and many people have already performed Shraddha rituals for their ancestors, including offering food, feeding Brahmins and making donations. Indira Ekadashi will be observed on October 6, 2026, and the fast is also associated with the welfare of departed ancestors. This raises an important question: If Shraddha has already been performed, is it necessary to observe the Indira Ekadashi fast as well? The answer is that the two are separate religious practices. One may observe the Indira Ekadashi fast after performing Shraddha, but not observing the fast does not mean that the Shraddha ritual becomes incomplete.

Purpose Of Observing Indira Ekadashi After Shraddha?

Shraddha involves performing specific rituals and making offerings for one's ancestors. During an Ekadashi fast, devotees practise restraint and worship Lord Vishnu. In the case of Indira Ekadashi, devotees also have the religious belief of dedicating the spiritual merit earned through the fast to their departed ancestors. Therefore, Indira Ekadashi should not be considered a repeat of the Shraddha ceremony. Shraddha is performed specifically for the ancestors, while the Ekadashi fast involves worshipping Lord Vishnu and praying for the welfare of departed family members.

What Does The Padma Purana Say About Indira Ekadashi?

Indira Ekadashi is mentioned in the Padma Purana. According to the religious account, Sage Narada tells King Indrasena about his deceased father, who wishes his son to observe the Indira Ekadashi fast and dedicate its merit to him. The prescribed observance includes Shraddha and one meal on Dashami, fasting and Vishnu worship on Ekadashi, followed by Shraddha and food on Dwadashi.

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Shraddha And Fasting Have Different Roles

The religious account mentions both Shraddha and fasting. This means that the fast is not described as a replacement for the other prescribed rituals. The two practices have different purposes and should not be treated as interchangeable.

Can The Indira Ekadashi Fast Make Up For Missed Shraddha?

Simply observing the Indira Ekadashi fast and assuming that a missed Shraddha ritual has been completed would not be appropriate. The story of Indira Ekadashi describes fasting, worship of Lord Vishnu and rituals performed for ancestors together. If someone was unable to perform the prescribed Shraddha, they should follow their family tradition and seek guidance on the appropriate ritual. The decision to observe the fast can be taken separately. The fast should not be treated as a substitute for Shraddha.

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What Does It Mean To Dedicate The Merit Of The Fast To Ancestors?

Dedicating the merit of a religious practice to ancestors means making a spiritual resolve to offer the fruits of one's devotion for their welfare. In the story of King Indrasena, the son observes the fast and dedicates its merit to his deceased father. This should be understood as a religious belief associated with Indira Ekadashi.

Can You Observe Indira Ekadashi After Performing Shraddha?

Yes. Those who have already performed Shraddha can observe the Indira Ekadashi fast according to their physical capacity, family tradition and religious practice. However, the fast should be viewed as an additional spiritual observance rather than a test of whether the Shraddha performed earlier was valid. Similarly, observing Indira Ekadashi should not be considered proof that a prescribed Shraddha ritual has been completed.

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