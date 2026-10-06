India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsReligionIndira Ekadashi 2026: Completed Shraddha Rituals? Know If You Still Need To Keep The Vrat

Indira Ekadashi 2026: Completed Shraddha Rituals? Know If You Still Need To Keep The Vrat

Indira Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on October 6. Know whether devotees need to observe the fast after performing Shraddha during Pitru Paksha and what religious texts say about the vrat.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shradh and Indira Ekadashi are distinct, non-interchangeable religious practices.
  • Ekadashi involves fasting, dedicating spiritual merit to departed ancestors.
  • Padma Purana describes observing Ekadashi alongside specific Shradh rituals.
  • Indira Ekadashi cannot substitute for unperformed or missed Shradh.

Pitru Paksha has ended, and many people have already performed Shraddha rituals for their ancestors, including offering food, feeding Brahmins and making donations. Indira Ekadashi will be observed on October 6, 2026, and the fast is also associated with the welfare of departed ancestors. This raises an important question: If Shraddha has already been performed, is it necessary to observe the Indira Ekadashi fast as well? The answer is that the two are separate religious practices. One may observe the Indira Ekadashi fast after performing Shraddha, but not observing the fast does not mean that the Shraddha ritual becomes incomplete.

Purpose Of Observing Indira Ekadashi After Shraddha?

Shraddha involves performing specific rituals and making offerings for one's ancestors. During an Ekadashi fast, devotees practise restraint and worship Lord Vishnu. In the case of Indira Ekadashi, devotees also have the religious belief of dedicating the spiritual merit earned through the fast to their departed ancestors. Therefore, Indira Ekadashi should not be considered a repeat of the Shraddha ceremony. Shraddha is performed specifically for the ancestors, while the Ekadashi fast involves worshipping Lord Vishnu and praying for the welfare of departed family members.

What Does The Padma Purana Say About Indira Ekadashi?

Indira Ekadashi is mentioned in the Padma Purana. According to the religious account, Sage Narada tells King Indrasena about his deceased father, who wishes his son to observe the Indira Ekadashi fast and dedicate its merit to him. The prescribed observance includes Shraddha and one meal on Dashami, fasting and Vishnu worship on Ekadashi, followed by Shraddha and food on Dwadashi.

READ MORE | Horoscope Tomorrow Tuesday, October 06, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Shraddha And Fasting Have Different Roles

The religious account mentions both Shraddha and fasting. This means that the fast is not described as a replacement for the other prescribed rituals. The two practices have different purposes and should not be treated as interchangeable.

Can The Indira Ekadashi Fast Make Up For Missed Shraddha?

Simply observing the Indira Ekadashi fast and assuming that a missed Shraddha ritual has been completed would not be appropriate. The story of Indira Ekadashi describes fasting, worship of Lord Vishnu and rituals performed for ancestors together. If someone was unable to perform the prescribed Shraddha, they should follow their family tradition and seek guidance on the appropriate ritual. The decision to observe the fast can be taken separately. The fast should not be treated as a substitute for Shraddha.

READ MORE | Astro Analysis | Saturn Closest To Earth On October 4: Will Shani’s Position Affect Your Kundli?

What Does It Mean To Dedicate The Merit Of The Fast To Ancestors?

Dedicating the merit of a religious practice to ancestors means making a spiritual resolve to offer the fruits of one's devotion for their welfare. In the story of King Indrasena, the son observes the fast and dedicates its merit to his deceased father. This should be understood as a religious belief associated with Indira Ekadashi.

Can You Observe Indira Ekadashi After Performing Shraddha?

Yes. Those who have already performed Shraddha can observe the Indira Ekadashi fast according to their physical capacity, family tradition and religious practice. However, the fast should be viewed as an additional spiritual observance rather than a test of whether the Shraddha performed earlier was valid. Similarly, observing Indira Ekadashi should not be considered proof that a prescribed Shraddha ritual has been completed.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Indira Ekadashi a substitute for Shradh rituals?

No, Indira Ekadashi and Shradh are separate religious practices with different purposes. Indira Ekadashi involves worshipping Lord Vishnu and dedicating spiritual merit to ancestors, while Shradh focuses specifically on rituals and offerings for ancestors.

What is the purpose of observing Indira Ekadashi?

Devotees observe Indira Ekadashi to worship Lord Vishnu and dedicate the spiritual merit earned from the fast to their departed ancestors. It is considered an additional spiritual observance for their welfare.

Can observing Indira Ekadashi make up for a missed Shradh?

No, simply observing the Indira Ekadashi fast does not complete a missed Shradh ritual. The two practices have different purposes and should not be treated as interchangeable.

Is it permissible to observe Indira Ekadashi after performing Shradh?

Yes, one may observe Indira Ekadashi after performing Shradh according to physical capacity and family tradition. It is considered an an additional spiritual observance and does not invalidate the earlier Shradh.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 06 Oct 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Vrat Indira Ekadashi Pitru Paksha 2026 Shraddha 2026 Indira Ekadashi 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2026: Missed Shraddha Date? Know What To Do On October 10
Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2026: Missed Shraddha Date? Know What To Do On October 10
Religion
Astro Analysis | Saturn Closest To Earth On October 4: Will Shani’s Position Affect Your Kundli?
Astro Analysis | Saturn Closest To Earth On October 4: Will Shani’s Position Affect Your Kundli?
Religion
Pitru Paksha 2026: What To Do If Your New Job Joining Date Falls During Shraddha
Pitru Paksha 2026: What To Do If Your New Job Joining Date Falls During Shraddha
Religion
Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Recited Hanuman Chalisa While Being Stabbed With An Axe: Why We Remember Bajrangbali In Crisis
Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Recited Hanuman Chalisa While Being Stabbed With An Axe: Why We Remember Bajrangbali In Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Remain Inside Akashvani Bhavan, Election Commission Move Still Unclear
Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Refuse To Leave Akashvani Bhavan, Demand Access To Election Commission
Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Detained After Barricade Face-Off, Opposition Leaders Taken Away
Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Detained As Opposition Clash With Police Over SIR Intensifies
CAPTAIN SMIT NEWS: फ्लाईदुबई जैसा हमला फिर होगा? अल-कायदा ने दी खुली धमकी |ABPLIVE
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget