HomeReligionHindu New Year 2026 To Have 13 Months: Know About This Rare Calendrical Shift, Its Significance, And More

Hindu New Year 2026 will span 13 months due to Jyeshtha Adhik Maas. Know why this rare calendrical shift happens and its religious and astronomical significance.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

While the English calendar begins the New Year in January, time in Hindu tradition is calculated according to the Vikram Samvat. Each Hindu year begins with the Shukla Pratipada of the Chaitra month. The upcoming Vikram Samvat 2083 is set to be especially significant, as it will include an Adhik Maas (extra month), making the year 13 months long, a rare astronomical and calendrical phenomenon.

According to the experts, Vikram Samvat 2083, will have an additional month due to the occurrence of Adhik Maas, also known as Malmas or Purushottam Maas.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat, And Significance Of Buying Gold And Silver

Jyeshtha To Be The Adhik Maas

This year, the Adhik Maas will fall in the month of Jyeshtha. The Jyeshtha Adhik Maas will begin on 17 May 2026 and conclude on 15 June 2026. As a result, upcoming fasts and festivals will be delayed by approximately 15 to 20 days.

Vikram Samvat 2083 will begin on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Gudi Padwa and the commencement of Chaitra (Vasant) Navratri.

A Rare 13-Month Hindu Year

Due to the inclusion of Adhik Maas, the Hindu New Year will have not 12 but 13 months. According to the belief, Lord Vishnu bestowed his own name upon this extra month, elevating its spiritual significance above all others.

"When the movement of the Sun and Moon falls out of sync and the Panchang adds an extra month, the year does not merely move forward, the meaning of time itself changes," he said.

The additional month is known as Malmas, Adhik Maas, or Purushottam Maas. Popular belief holds that this period is blessed by Lord Vishnu and is considered the most spiritually auspicious time for devotion and inner growth.

Mythological Significance Of Adhik Maas

As per hindu mythology, when the extra month first came into existence, no deity was willing to accept it. Lord Vishnu then took it under his protection and named it Purushottam Maas. Since then, it has been regarded as supremely sacred. It is believed that spiritual practices performed during this time bring good fortune, peace, and spiritual upliftment.

According to the Panchang, Adhik Maas will last from 17 May to 15 June 2026. The entire period is considered highly auspicious for penance, chanting, meditation, devotion, and charity. Observing a fast on the first day of Adhik Maas is believed to destroy sins and invite positive energy into one’s life.

Two Jyeshtha Months In One Year

Vikram Samvat 2083 will witness a unique phenomenon, two Jyeshtha months:

  • One will be the regular Jyeshtha month
  • The other will be Adhik Jyeshtha (Purushottam Maas)

Because of the extra month, Jyeshtha will extend to nearly 58–59 days. During this time, both months will partially overlap.

Adhik Jyeshtha Maas

  • Start: 17 May 2026
  • End: 15 June 2026

Normal Jyeshtha Maas

  • Start: 22 May 2026
  • End: 29 June 2026

This overlap makes the year particularly rare from both astronomical and calendrical perspectives.

Restrictions On Auspicious Ceremonies

Religious scriptures advise avoiding auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, housewarming (griha pravesh), mundan, naming ceremonies, land worship, or starting new businesses during Malmas. It is believed that auspicious acts performed during this period do not yield desired results, as planetary positions are not considered favorable.

Hence, major life rituals are traditionally postponed during the entire duration of Adhik Maas.

Why Adhik Maas Occurs

The occurrence of Malmas is due to the difference between the solar and lunar calendars. A solar year consists of 365 days, while a lunar year has about 354–355 days. This gap increases over time and, after approximately 32 months and 16 days, becomes significant enough to require adjustment.

To balance this difference and maintain the seasonal alignment of festivals, an extra month is added to the Panchang. This additional month is called Adhik Maas.

Why Adhik Maas Is Necessary

Most Hindu festivals and fasts are based on lunar dates. If Adhik Maas were not added periodically, festivals would gradually shift across seasons, Diwali could fall during the monsoon and Holi in winter.

To prevent such misalignment, ancient scholars devised the system of Adhik Maas. While it serves a mathematical purpose, it is regarded religiously as a deeply sacred and spiritually powerful period.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Hindu New Year begin?

The Hindu New Year, according to the Vikram Samvat calendar, begins with the Shukla Pratipada of the Chaitra month. In 2026, it will start on March 19th, coinciding with Gudi Padwa.

What is Adhik Maas and why is it significant in Vikram Samvat 2083?

Adhik Maas, also known as Malmas or Purushottam Maas, is an extra month added to the Hindu calendar. In Vikram Samvat 2083, its inclusion makes it a rare 13-month year, a significant astronomical and calendrical event.

When will the Adhik Maas occur in 2026?

The Adhik Maas, specifically the Adhik Jyeshtha Maas, will begin on May 17, 2026, and conclude on June 15, 2026. This will result in festivals being delayed by about 15 to 20 days.

Why are auspicious ceremonies like weddings avoided during Adhik Maas?

Religious scriptures advise against performing auspicious ceremonies during Malmas due to unfavorable planetary positions. It is believed that such acts performed during this period may not yield desired results.

What is the mythological significance of Adhik Maas?

Mythology states that Lord Vishnu took the extra month under his protection and named it Purushottam Maas, considering it supremely sacred. Spiritual practices during this time are believed to bring good fortune and spiritual upliftment.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Adhik Maas 2026 Purushottam Maas Vikram Samvat 2083 Hindu Festivals 2026 Hindu New Year 2026 Jyeshtha Adhik Maas Malmas Significance
