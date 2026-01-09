Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







While the English calendar begins the New Year in January, time in Hindu tradition is calculated according to the Vikram Samvat. Each Hindu year begins with the Shukla Pratipada of the Chaitra month. The upcoming Vikram Samvat 2083 is set to be especially significant, as it will include an Adhik Maas (extra month), making the year 13 months long, a rare astronomical and calendrical phenomenon.

According to the experts, Vikram Samvat 2083, will have an additional month due to the occurrence of Adhik Maas, also known as Malmas or Purushottam Maas.

Jyeshtha To Be The Adhik Maas

This year, the Adhik Maas will fall in the month of Jyeshtha. The Jyeshtha Adhik Maas will begin on 17 May 2026 and conclude on 15 June 2026. As a result, upcoming fasts and festivals will be delayed by approximately 15 to 20 days.

Vikram Samvat 2083 will begin on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Gudi Padwa and the commencement of Chaitra (Vasant) Navratri.

A Rare 13-Month Hindu Year

Due to the inclusion of Adhik Maas, the Hindu New Year will have not 12 but 13 months. According to the belief, Lord Vishnu bestowed his own name upon this extra month, elevating its spiritual significance above all others.

"When the movement of the Sun and Moon falls out of sync and the Panchang adds an extra month, the year does not merely move forward, the meaning of time itself changes," he said.

The additional month is known as Malmas, Adhik Maas, or Purushottam Maas. Popular belief holds that this period is blessed by Lord Vishnu and is considered the most spiritually auspicious time for devotion and inner growth.

Mythological Significance Of Adhik Maas

As per hindu mythology, when the extra month first came into existence, no deity was willing to accept it. Lord Vishnu then took it under his protection and named it Purushottam Maas. Since then, it has been regarded as supremely sacred. It is believed that spiritual practices performed during this time bring good fortune, peace, and spiritual upliftment.

According to the Panchang, Adhik Maas will last from 17 May to 15 June 2026. The entire period is considered highly auspicious for penance, chanting, meditation, devotion, and charity. Observing a fast on the first day of Adhik Maas is believed to destroy sins and invite positive energy into one’s life.

Two Jyeshtha Months In One Year

Vikram Samvat 2083 will witness a unique phenomenon, two Jyeshtha months:

One will be the regular Jyeshtha month

The other will be Adhik Jyeshtha (Purushottam Maas)

Because of the extra month, Jyeshtha will extend to nearly 58–59 days. During this time, both months will partially overlap.

Adhik Jyeshtha Maas

Start: 17 May 2026

End: 15 June 2026

Normal Jyeshtha Maas

Start: 22 May 2026

End: 29 June 2026

This overlap makes the year particularly rare from both astronomical and calendrical perspectives.

Restrictions On Auspicious Ceremonies

Religious scriptures advise avoiding auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, housewarming (griha pravesh), mundan, naming ceremonies, land worship, or starting new businesses during Malmas. It is believed that auspicious acts performed during this period do not yield desired results, as planetary positions are not considered favorable.

Hence, major life rituals are traditionally postponed during the entire duration of Adhik Maas.

Why Adhik Maas Occurs

The occurrence of Malmas is due to the difference between the solar and lunar calendars. A solar year consists of 365 days, while a lunar year has about 354–355 days. This gap increases over time and, after approximately 32 months and 16 days, becomes significant enough to require adjustment.

To balance this difference and maintain the seasonal alignment of festivals, an extra month is added to the Panchang. This additional month is called Adhik Maas.

Why Adhik Maas Is Necessary

Most Hindu festivals and fasts are based on lunar dates. If Adhik Maas were not added periodically, festivals would gradually shift across seasons, Diwali could fall during the monsoon and Holi in winter.

To prevent such misalignment, ancient scholars devised the system of Adhik Maas. While it serves a mathematical purpose, it is regarded religiously as a deeply sacred and spiritually powerful period.

