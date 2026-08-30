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English NewsReligionHeramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Know Date, Puja Time, Moonrise And Significance Of Five-Faced Ganesha

Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Know Date, Puja Time, Moonrise And Significance Of Five-Faced Ganesha

Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 falls on August 31 and features the worship of five-faced Heramba Ganapati. Know the significance of this powerful form of Lord Ganesha.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi falls Monday, August 31, 2026.
  • Five-faced Heramba Ganapati protects the weak and helpless.
  • Fasting, offerings, moon viewing help overcome life's obstacles.

Sankashti Chaturthi, which precedes Ganesh Chaturthi, is considered special this year because the Heramba form of Lord Ganesha will be worshipped on this day. In 2026, Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Monday, August 31st.

According to the calendar, this is the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Bhadrapada. Heramba Ganapati is considered one of the 32 major forms of Lord Ganesha. What is the significance of worshipping this form of Ganapati, and also learn the auspicious time for worship. 

What Is The Secret Of Five-Faced Heramba Ganapati?

The form of Heramba Ganapati is distinct from the typical Ganesha idol. In religious tradition, this form of Ganapati is seen as the protector of the weak and helpless. The almanac cites the Brahmavaivarta Purana, where "He" means helpless or weak, and "Ramba" means protection. Thus, Heramba is associated with the deity who protects the helpless.

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The most distinctive features of this five-faced form are his five faces and ten arms, which are associated with power, protection, and freedom from obstacles. The ten arms symbolize his strength, while his riding on a lion signifies fearlessness and power. 

When Is Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi?

According to the Panchangam, Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, August 31, 2026. The Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) begins at 8:50 am on August 31. The fast is concluded after moonrise, according to the location-based calculations of the Drik Panchangam.

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On this day, moonrise will be around 8:27 pm; the fast will be broken only after worshipping the moon. 

What Is The Importance Of Worship And Parana?

On Sankashti Chaturthi, a fast is observed from sunrise, and Lord Ganesha is worshipped in the evening. Durva grass, modaks, fruits, and flowers are offered to Ganesha. After this, it is customary to view the moon and offer prayers to him. The fast is broken after offering prayers to the moon. The almanac also considers moonrise to be important for observing the Sankashti fast.

What Are The Benefits Of Worshipping Heramba Ganapati?

Worship of Heramba Ganapati is particularly associated with the wish to overcome difficult situations and obstacles. The Drik Panchangam mentions Damayanti in the story associated with Heramba Sankashti. According to the story, Damayanti observed this fast at the behest of Maharishi Sharabhang, and as a result, she regained King Nala. Therefore, this fast is associated with hope and protection in difficult circumstances.

FAQs

1. Why is Heramba Ganapati called the five-faced Ganesha?
Heramba Ganapati has five faces and is depicted with ten arms. This five-faced form is associated with Lord Ganesha's special power and protective nature. Riding on a lion, Heramba Ganapati is considered a symbol of fearlessness and strength.

2. What are the benefits of worshipping Heramba Ganapati?
According to religious belief, Heramba Ganapati is worshipped to seek protection from troubles, fears, and difficult situations. Worshiping this form of Ganapati is especially important because it protects the weak and the helpless.

3. Why is it considered important to offer Arghya to the Moon on Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi?
Moonrise holds special significance during the Sankashti Chaturthi fast. After worshipping Lord Ganesha, the fasting person observes the Moon and offers Arghya. Only after this is the fast broken. Therefore, it is important to know the time of moonrise on this day.

4. What puja items should be offered to Lord Ganesha on Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi?
Durva grass, modaks, fruits, and flowers can be offered to Lord Ganesha on this day. According to one's faith, Ganesha is worshipped, followed by aarti and mantra chanting. After this, it is customary to break the fast by offering prayers to the moon.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Heramba Ganapati called the five-faced Ganesha?

Heramba Ganapati has five faces and ten arms. This form is associated with Lord Ganesha's power and protective nature. Riding on a lion, Heramba Ganapati symbolizes fearlessness and strength.

What are the benefits of worshipping Heramba Ganapati?

Heramba Ganapati is worshipped for protection from troubles, fears, and difficult situations. This form is especially important as it protects the weak and helpless.

Why is it considered important to offer Arghya to the Moon on Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi?

Moonrise holds special significance for the Sankashti Chaturthi fast. After worshipping Lord Ganesha, devotees observe the Moon and offer Arghya to break the fast. Knowing the moonrise time is thus important.

What puja items should be offered to Lord Ganesha on Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi?

Durva grass, modaks, fruits, and flowers are offered to Lord Ganesha on this day. After Ganesha worship, aarti, and mantra chanting, the fast is broken by offering prayers to the moon.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
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Ganesh Chaturthi Sankashti Chaturthi Date Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Heramba Ganapati Five-faced Ganesha Heramba Ganapati Significance
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