Hartalika Teej 2026: 16 Leaves, 2 Flowers And Other Samagri For Shiv-Parvati Puja

Hartalika Teej is considered an important festival for married women, who observe the fast for their husband's long life, marital happiness and the wellbeing of their family. Know about the 16 types of leaves, two special flowers and other items traditionally used in Hartalika Teej puja.

Hartalika Teej will be observed on September 14, 2026. The festival is associated with the devotion of Goddess Parvati towards Lord Shiva and is traditionally believed to symbolise their eternal marital bond. Married women observe a fast and worship Shiva and Parvati, while unmarried women may observe the vrat with the wish of finding a suitable life partner.

The festival is not only known for its strict fasting rituals but also for the unique natural offerings used during the puja. Among these, 16 types of leaves and special flowers hold significance in several regional traditions.

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Which 16 Leaves Are Used In Hartalika Teej Puja?

Traditionally, 16 types of leaves are included in Hartalika Teej worship in many regions. These are used while worshipping Shiva and Parvati and may also be used for decorating the puja mandap or phulera.

The leaves traditionally mentioned include:

Bel Patra

Tulsi

Jati Patra

Sevatika

Bamboo leaves

Devdar Patra

Champa leaves

Kaner leaves

Agastya leaves

Bhringraj

Dhatura leaves

Mango leaves

Ashoka leaves

Betel leaves

Banana leaves

Shami leaves

The significance of these leaves goes beyond simply completing a list of 16 offerings. Bel Patra, for instance, has a special place in Lord Shiva's worship. Shami leaves are also traditionally offered to Shiva, while mango and banana leaves are commonly used to decorate the puja area and mandap.

The way other leaves are used can differ according to regional customs and family traditions.

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Why Are Dhatura And Aak Flowers Important?

Flowers also have a special place in Hartalika Teej worship. Dhatura and Aak flowers are traditionally associated with Lord Shiva and are offered during his puja.

According to religious beliefs, both are considered dear to Shiva. In some traditions, the Dhatura fruit is also included among the offerings.

For Goddess Parvati, red hibiscus or rose is traditionally offered during the puja. These offerings are considered symbolic expressions of devotion towards Shiva and Parvati.

What Other Items Are Needed For Hartalika Teej Puja?

The puja thali for Hartalika Teej includes several other items besides leaves and flowers. In many traditions, idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are prepared using wet black soil or sand. Some families also make an idol of Lord Ganesha.

A wooden platform or chowki is decorated with red or yellow cloth before the kalash is placed. Other commonly used puja items include roli, kumkum, akshat, sandalwood, sindoor, janeu, moli, incense, diya, camphor, coconut, betel nut, paan, fruits, sweets and panchamrit.

Bel Patra, Dhatura and flowers are offered to Lord Shiva, while traditional suhag items are offered to Goddess Parvati.

What Is Suhag Samagri In Hartalika Teej Puja?

Suhag samagri is considered an important part of Hartalika Teej rituals for married women. Items associated with solah shringar, or the traditional sixteen adornments, are offered to Goddess Parvati.

These may include sindoor, bindi, bangles, mehendi, toe rings, kajal, comb, mahawar and a mirror, among other items. Women offer these items to Goddess Parvati while praying for marital happiness and an unbroken marital bond.

In several families, there is also a tradition of donating suhag samagri after completing the puja.

Why Are Natural Offerings Important In Hartalika Teej?

The use of leaves, flowers and other natural materials is an integral part of traditional Hartalika Teej rituals. These offerings are associated with devotion towards Shiva and Parvati and are also linked to the symbolism of nature and Goddess Parvati's penance.

However, puja customs can vary across regions and families. Therefore, devotees may follow the specific traditions and samagri list prescribed in their local or family practice.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]