Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hariyali Teej celebrates love, devotion, and marital happiness.

Women fast, pray for family, adorn traditional attire, mehendi.

Share heartfelt wishes, spreading joy, love, and blessings.

Hariyali Teej is a beautiful festival that celebrates love, devotion, marital happiness, and the bond between couples. Dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, the festival holds special significance for women who observe fasts and offer prayers for the well-being of their husbands and families. The occasion is also marked by colourful traditional outfits, mehendi, swings, songs, and festive celebrations. On this auspicious day, share these heartfelt Hariyali Teej wishes with your loved ones and spread happiness, love, and blessings.

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Hariyali Teej Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

1. "May Goddess Parvati bless your married life with love, happiness, harmony, and endless togetherness. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

2. "Wishing you a beautiful Hariyali Teej filled with love, devotion, happiness and countless blessings from Goddess Parvati."

3. "May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva bless your life with everlasting love, peace, and prosperity. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

4. "May the colours of Hariyali Teej bring freshness, joy and positivity into your life. Wishing you a blessed Teej!"

5. "May Goddess Parvati fulfil all your wishes and bless your family with happiness, good health and prosperity. Happy Teej!"

6. "May the divine bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati inspire love, understanding and togetherness in your life. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

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7. "Wishing you a Hariyali Teej filled with beautiful memories, festive colours, sweet moments and divine blessings."

8. "May your prayers on this auspicious day be answered and your life always be surrounded by love and happiness."

9. "May Goddess Parvati bless every woman with strength, happiness, prosperity and a life filled with love. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

10. "Celebrate Hariyali Teej with devotion in your heart, mehendi on your hands and happiness all around. Happy Teej!"

11. "May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower their blessings upon you and your family. Wishing you a joyful Hariyali Teej!"

12. "May this Teej strengthen the bond of love and bring endless happiness to every relationship. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

13. "May your life bloom like the greenery of Hariyali Teej, filled with love, hope, happiness and prosperity."

14. "Wishing you a beautiful Teej celebration filled with colourful bangles, mehendi, music, laughter and precious memories."

15. "May Goddess Parvati bless your home with peace and your relationships with understanding, affection and everlasting love."

16. "May the divine blessings of Maa Parvati bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Teej!"

17. "May Hariyali Teej bring new hope, beautiful beginnings and countless reasons to smile. Wishing you a blessed festival!"

18. "May your heart always be filled with love and your life with the grace of Goddess Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

19. "On this auspicious Teej, may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with happiness, harmony and prosperity."

20. "May the festive spirit of Hariyali Teej fill your home with laughter, love and beautiful memories."

21. "May Goddess Parvati give you the strength to overcome every challenge and the wisdom to embrace every blessing."

22. "Wishing all the women celebrating Hariyali Teej a day filled with devotion, happiness, love and cherished moments."

23. "May the divine blessings of Shiva and Parvati keep your family united, happy and prosperous. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

24. "May your prayers, fasting and devotion bring peace to your heart and happiness to your life. Happy Teej!"

25. "May this Hariyali Teej add new colours of love, joy and prosperity to your life."

26. "May Goddess Parvati bless you with a beautiful relationship filled with trust, respect, understanding and unconditional love."

27. "Wishing you a Teej full of traditional charm, colourful celebrations, sweet memories and divine blessings."

28. "May the love of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati inspire you to cherish every beautiful relationship in your life."

29. "May Goddess Parvati bless every prayer made with devotion and fill your life with happiness and peace."

30. "Happy Hariyali Teej! May your celebrations be as colourful as your dreams and as beautiful as your heart."

31. "May this auspicious festival bring marital bliss, family happiness and prosperity into your home. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

32. "May Goddess Parvati shower you with her divine grace and bless your life with love, health and happiness."

33. "May every mehendi design on your hands bring a beautiful memory and every prayer bring a new blessing."

34. "Wishing you a joyous Hariyali Teej filled with love, laughter, festive spirit and the blessings of Maa Parvati."

35. "May your marriage always be blessed with companionship, trust, respect and everlasting happiness. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

36. "May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati guide your family towards peace, prosperity and togetherness."

37. "May the greenery of Teej symbolise growth, happiness and prosperity in every aspect of your life."

38. "May your Teej celebrations bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your heart with gratitude and joy."

39. "May Goddess Parvati bless you with a peaceful heart, a happy home and a prosperous life. Happy Teej!"

40. "Celebrate the beauty of love and devotion this Hariyali Teej and may Maa Parvati's blessings always be with you."

41. "May this Teej bring countless moments of happiness and make your bond with your loved ones even stronger."

42. "May Goddess Parvati bless your relationship with endless love, mutual respect and beautiful companionship."

43. "Wishing you a vibrant Hariyali Teej filled with colourful traditions, joyful celebrations and divine blessings."

44. "May the grace of Maa Parvati bring positivity into your life and remove every worry from your path."

45. "May your home always echo with laughter and your heart always remain filled with love. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

46. "May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your family with unity, happiness, good health and prosperity."

47. "May every Teej bring you closer to your dreams and fill your life with beautiful new beginnings."

48. "May Goddess Parvati bless you with strength, courage and happiness while guiding you through every stage of life."

49. "May the festive colours of Hariyali Teej brighten your days and bring warmth and happiness to your heart."

50. "Happy Hariyali Teej! May your life be filled with love as beautiful as the bond between Shiva and Parvati."

51. "May this sacred festival bring harmony to your relationships and prosperity to your family."

52. "May Goddess Parvati fulfil your heartfelt wishes and bless you with a life filled with happiness and contentment."

53. "Wishing you a blessed Hariyali Teej filled with devotion, beautiful traditions, sweet moments and endless smiles."

54. "May your Teej fast and prayers bring divine blessings and strengthen the love and understanding in your relationship."

55. "May Maa Parvati bless every woman with happiness, confidence, strength and the courage to follow her dreams."

56. "May the spirit of Hariyali Teej fill your life with fresh energy, positivity and beautiful opportunities."

57. "May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower your home with their blessings and keep your family happy and united."

58. "May your life bloom with happiness just as nature comes alive with greenery during Hariyali Teej."

59. "Wishing you a wonderful Teej filled with mehendi, bangles, swings, songs, laughter and unforgettable memories."

60. "May Goddess Parvati bless your married life with companionship that grows stronger with every passing day."

61. "May this Hariyali Teej bring peace to your mind, happiness to your heart and prosperity to your home."

62. "May the divine love of Shiva and Parvati inspire you to celebrate love, faith and togetherness every day."

63. "May your prayers reach Maa Parvati and return with countless blessings, happiness and hope."

64. "Happy Hariyali Teej! May every moment of this beautiful festival become a cherished memory."

65. "May Goddess Parvati bless your family with good health, prosperity, harmony and everlasting happiness."

66. "May the joy of Teej fill your home and the blessings of Maa Parvati remain with you throughout the year."

67. "May your relationship always be filled with laughter, trust, respect and the strength to stand by each other."

68. "Wishing you a vibrant and blessed Hariyali Teej. May happiness and prosperity always find their way to you."

69. "May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring success, peace and love into your life."

70. "May this Teej remind you of the beauty of devotion, the strength of love and the importance of togetherness."

71. "May your hands shine with beautiful mehendi and your heart glow with happiness. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

72. "May Goddess Parvati bless you with a life filled with love, laughter, prosperity and meaningful relationships."

73. "May the sacred festival of Hariyali Teej bring renewed hope and positivity into every corner of your life."

74. "May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you with a bond that remains strong through every season of life."

75. "Wishing you a joyful Hariyali Teej filled with colourful traditions, festive food, music and precious family moments."

76. "May Goddess Parvati protect your family from negativity and bless your home with peace and prosperity."

77. "May every prayer you offer this Teej bring you closer to happiness, fulfilment and your heart's deepest wishes."

78. "May the beauty of Hariyali Teej inspire you to celebrate love, friendship, family and the blessings of life."

79. "Happy Hariyali Teej! May your life be as vibrant as the festival and your heart as peaceful as a prayer."

80. "May Goddess Parvati bless you with unwavering faith, inner strength and happiness that lasts forever."

81. "May the festive spirit of Teej fill your heart with positivity and your home with love and laughter."

82. "May your bond with your partner grow deeper, stronger and more beautiful with every passing year. Happy Hariyali Teej!"

83. "May Maa Parvati bless you with happiness today and always, and may every new beginning bring prosperity."

84. "Wishing you a beautiful Hariyali Teej surrounded by family, friends, love and the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati."

85. "May this Teej bring harmony to your relationships and fill your life with countless moments worth celebrating."

86. "May Goddess Parvati give you the courage to face life's challenges and the grace to appreciate every blessing."

87. "May your prayers be answered, your dreams come true and your family remain blessed with happiness and prosperity."

88. "May the colours, music and traditions of Hariyali Teej make your celebration truly memorable. Happy Teej!"

89. "May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with a beautiful balance of love, peace and prosperity."

90. "May every swing, song and celebration of Teej fill your heart with happiness and your life with positivity."

91. "May Goddess Parvati bless your marriage with eternal companionship, understanding, trust and unconditional love."

92. "May this auspicious Teej bring new happiness into your life and fill your days with hope and positivity."

93. "Wishing you a blessed Hariyali Teej. May Maa Parvati's divine grace always protect and guide you."

94. "May your home be filled with festive joy, your heart with devotion and your life with endless blessings."

95. "May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless every couple with love, harmony, respect and a lifetime of togetherness."

96. "May the beauty of Hariyali Teej remind us that love grows stronger when nurtured with faith, care and understanding."

97. "May every prayer made on this sacred occasion bring peace, happiness and prosperity to you and your family."

98. "Happy Hariyali Teej! May Maa Parvati's blessings make your life brighter, happier and more beautiful every day."

99. "May the divine blessings of Shiva and Parvati fill your journey with love, strength, success and countless beautiful moments."

100. "Happy Hariyali Teej! May Goddess Parvati bless everyone with love, happiness, prosperity, good health and everlasting harmony."