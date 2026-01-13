Lohri 2026 Wishes: Send These Heartwarming Quotes And Messages To All Your Loved Ones

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.