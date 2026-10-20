Happy Dussehra 2026 Wishes: Messages, Quotes And Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and reminds people of the importance of truth, courage and righteousness. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated on October 20. The day marks Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and is also associated with Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura. Families and friends exchange greetings, seek blessings and celebrate the occasion with devotion and joy. If you are looking for heartfelt words to share this festive spirit, here are Dussehra wishes, messages and quotes for your loved ones.

Happy Dussehra 2026 Wishes: 100 Messages And Greetings To Share

1. "Happy Dussehra! May the victory of good over evil inspire you to choose truth, kindness and courage every day."

2. "Wishing you and your family a joyful Dussehra filled with happiness, peace, prosperity and divine blessings."

3. "May Lord Rama guide you towards righteousness and give you the strength to overcome every challenge. Happy Dussehra!"

4. "On this auspicious occasion, may all negativity fade away and new opportunities bring success and happiness into your life."

5. "May the spirit of Dussehra remind you that truth always finds its way to victory. Have a blessed Vijayadashami!"

6. "Wishing you a Dussehra filled with hope, positivity and the courage to stand up for what is right."

7. "May this festival bring peace to your heart, prosperity to your home and countless reasons to smile. Happy Dussehra!"

8. "Let us celebrate the triumph of good over evil and welcome a brighter future with faith and determination. Happy Vijayadashami!"

9. "May Lord Rama bless you with wisdom, strength and patience to overcome every obstacle in your journey. Happy Dussehra!"

10. "May the festive spirit fill your home with laughter, your heart with gratitude and your life with success. Happy Dussehra!"

11. "Wishing you the courage to face your fears and the wisdom to make the right choices. Have a wonderful Dussehra!"

12. "May the light of righteousness always guide your path and help you achieve your dreams. Happy Vijayadashami!"

13. "This Dussehra, may you leave behind your worries and welcome new beginnings with confidence and hope."

14. "May your life be filled with love, your efforts bring success and your family enjoy good health and happiness. Happy Dussehra!"

15. "May the blessings of Lord Rama bring harmony, prosperity and endless joy to your home this Vijayadashami."

16. "Let this Dussehra inspire you to defeat the Ravana within and embrace honesty, humility and compassion."

17. "Wishing you a beautiful Dussehra filled with cherished moments, warm celebrations and blessings from above."

18. "May every challenge make you stronger and every new beginning bring you closer to your dreams. Happy Dussehra!"

19. "Celebrate the victory of good with a heart full of gratitude and a spirit full of hope. Happy Vijayadashami!"

20. "May this Dussehra bring fresh opportunities, meaningful relationships and lasting happiness into your life."

21. "Wishing you success in every endeavour and strength in every difficult moment. May Lord Rama always bless you."

22. "May the message of Dussehra inspire you to spread kindness, speak the truth and stand firm in your values."

23. "May your home shine with happiness and your days be filled with peace and prosperity. Happy Dussehra 2026!"

24. "On Vijayadashami, may you find the courage to begin again and the faith to keep moving forward."

25. "May the blessings of this auspicious day bring success to your work and contentment to your heart."

26. "Wishing you a festive season filled with devotion, delicious treats, family time and beautiful memories. Happy Dussehra!"

27. "May you always have the strength to fight injustice and the wisdom to choose the path of goodness."

28. "Let the victory of Lord Rama remind us that patience, courage and truth can overcome even the greatest challenges."

29. "May every setback become a lesson and every achievement bring you closer to a happier life. Happy Dussehra!"

30. "Sending warm wishes for a blessed Vijayadashami. May peace, love and prosperity always surround you."

31. "May this Dussehra bring new hope into your life and fill your days with positivity and purpose."

32. "Wishing you a life where goodness triumphs, love grows stronger and happiness finds its way to your doorstep."

33. "May the divine blessings of Lord Rama protect your family and guide you towards a prosperous future."

34. "On this Dussehra, may you overcome self-doubt, conquer your fears and move confidently towards your goals."

35. "May the festival of Vijayadashami fill your heart with devotion and your home with laughter. Happy Dussehra!"

36. "Wishing you courage in difficult times, humility in success and kindness in every interaction. Have a blessed Dussehra!"

37. "May this auspicious occasion mark the beginning of a successful and fulfilling chapter in your life."

38. "May goodness prevail in your thoughts, honesty guide your actions and love strengthen your relationships. Happy Dussehra!"

39. "May the blessings of Vijayadashami bring you closer to your dreams and fill your life with meaningful moments."

40. "Wishing you and your loved ones a Dussehra filled with faith, festive cheer and countless blessings."

41. "May the victory of good over evil inspire you to spread hope wherever you go. Happy Vijayadashami!"

42. "May Lord Rama bless you with a peaceful mind, a strong heart and the determination to achieve your dreams."

43. "Let this Dussehra be a reminder that every dark phase eventually gives way to light. Stay hopeful and keep moving forward."

44. "May your efforts be rewarded, your intentions remain pure and your life be filled with happiness. Happy Dussehra!"

45. "Wishing you prosperity in your endeavours and peace in your personal life this Vijayadashami."

46. "May the festive spirit bring your family closer and fill your home with love, laughter and togetherness."

47. "On Dussehra, may you find strength in faith and inspiration in the timeless values of truth and righteousness."

48. "May this festival help you let go of negativity and welcome a future filled with confidence and optimism."

49. "Wishing you a bright and beautiful Dussehra. May every step you take lead you towards happiness and success."

50. "May Lord Rama's blessings bring peace to your soul and prosperity to your household. Happy Vijayadashami!"

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51. "May the message of Dussehra encourage you to be brave, compassionate and truthful in every situation."

52. "Wishing you a festival filled with devotion, a heart filled with gratitude and a year filled with achievements."

53. "May the triumph of good over evil inspire you to make choices that bring happiness to yourself and others."

54. "May your life be blessed with good health, strong relationships and the courage to overcome every obstacle."

55. "Happy Dussehra! May the values of Lord Rama inspire you to live with integrity, patience and compassion."

56. "May this Vijayadashami open doors to new opportunities and bring success to every honest effort you make."

57. "Wishing you a joyful Dussehra and a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity."

58. "May you always find the strength to stand for truth and the wisdom to treat everyone with kindness."

59. "Let the spirit of Dussehra fill your heart with confidence and remind you that goodness is always worth choosing."

60. "May this festive occasion bring renewed hope, lasting happiness and wonderful memories for you and your family."

61. "Wishing you a Dussehra where worries grow smaller, dreams grow bigger and happiness becomes a daily companion."

62. "May Lord Rama bless you with clarity in confusion, courage in adversity and peace in every season of life."

63. "May this Vijayadashami inspire you to release old grudges and welcome fresh beginnings with an open heart."

64. "Happy Dussehra! May every challenge you face become an opportunity to learn, grow and become stronger."

65. "May the festival of victory bring you confidence to pursue your ambitions and patience to achieve them."

66. "Wishing you and your family divine blessings, cheerful celebrations and a future full of promise. Happy Dussehra!"

67. "May the teachings of the Ramayana inspire you to value truth, honour your commitments and care for others."

68. "May your home be filled with positive energy and your life be guided by faith and good intentions."

69. "On this Dussehra, may you conquer anger with patience, hatred with love and fear with courage."

70. "May the festive season bring peace to your mind and countless reasons to celebrate with your loved ones."

71. "Wishing you a blessed Vijayadashami. May your journey ahead be filled with purpose, success and happiness."

72. "May Dussehra remind you that no obstacle is greater than the strength of a determined and honest heart."

73. "May the blessings of this sacred day bring harmony to your relationships and abundance to your life."

74. "Happy Dussehra! May every new day give you a reason to believe in goodness and work towards a better future."

75. "May this Vijayadashami fill your life with spiritual strength, personal growth and moments worth cherishing."

76. "Wishing you the courage to overcome difficulties and the grace to remain humble through every success."

77. "May the victory of righteousness inspire you to make a positive difference in the lives of those around you."

78. "May your celebrations be colourful, your heart be content and your future be filled with wonderful possibilities."

79. "Happy Dussehra 2026! May the blessings of Lord Rama bring good fortune, peace and happiness to your family."

80. "May you find joy in simple moments, strength in difficult times and hope in every new beginning. Happy Vijayadashami!"

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81. "Wishing you a Dussehra filled with family blessings, warm embraces and the happiness of being together."

82. "May this festival remind us to choose compassion over conflict and truth over falsehood in our everyday lives."

83. "May your dreams take flight, your hard work bear fruit and your life shine with the blessings of Vijayadashami."

84. "Sending you heartfelt Dussehra wishes. May your days be peaceful, your heart be brave and your future be bright."

85. "May Lord Rama guide you through every uncertainty and bless you with wisdom to make the right decisions."

86. "Wishing you a joyful Vijayadashami and the strength to overcome every challenge with faith and determination."

87. "May the spirit of Dussehra encourage you to become a better version of yourself with every passing day."

88. "May this auspicious festival bring success to your plans and happiness to everyone you hold dear."

89. "Happy Dussehra! May truth always be your strength and kindness always be your guiding light."

90. "May your life reflect the values of courage, devotion and righteousness celebrated on this sacred occasion."

91. "Wishing you a peaceful Dussehra and a fresh start filled with hope, confidence and positive energy."

92. "May the divine blessings of Vijayadashami bring good health, prosperity and togetherness to your family."

93. "May you leave behind every worry that holds you back and welcome the future with renewed determination."

94. "Happy Dussehra! May goodness win in every situation and may your life be filled with love and fulfilment."

95. "May the victory of Lord Rama inspire you to remain honest, courageous and compassionate, even when life gets difficult."

96. "Wishing you a festival full of devotion and a year full of achievements, beautiful experiences and happy memories."

97. "May this Dussehra bring peace to your home, success to your efforts and blessings to every member of your family."

98. "May you always have the courage to do what is right and the humility to learn from every experience."

99. "On Vijayadashami, may you celebrate the power of goodness and welcome a future filled with hope and prosperity."

100. "Happy Dussehra 2026! May the victory of good over evil inspire you to live with truth, spread kindness and cherish every blessing."