Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionHappy Choti Diwali 2025 Wishes: Warm Messages And Greetings To Brighten Your Loved Ones’ Day

Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Wishes: Warm Messages And Greetings To Brighten Your Loved Ones’ Day

Celebrate Choti Diwali 2025 with heartfelt wishes, messages, and WhatsApp or Facebook status updates. Share joy, light, and positivity with your friends and family this festive season.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is celebrated one day before the grand festival of lights, Diwali. It marks the triumph of good over evil and the victory of light over darkness. Homes across India glow with diyas, decorative lights, and the warmth of togetherness. As people prepare sweets, clean their homes, and decorate with rangoli, they also share Choti Diwali wishes and messages with their family, friends, and colleagues.

This festive season, make your greetings extra special with these 10 heartfelt Choti Diwali wishes and 10 thoughtful messages that are perfect for sharing.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025 Wishes In Advance: Heartfelt Messages And Quotes To Spread Festive Cheer

Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Wishes

  • "This Choti Diwali, I wish you light, laughter, and happiness."
  • "May the diyas of Choti Diwali illuminate your heart with peace and positivity."
  • "Happy Choti Diwali! May your home be filled with good vibes and festive energy."
  • "Let this Choti Diwali light up your life with love, laughter, and togetherness."
  • "Celebrate the joy of Diwali with hope, peace, and positivity."
  • "Sending you warm wishes for a sparkling Choti Diwali full of joy."
  • "Let the glow of diyas brighten your life and remove all darkness from your path."
  • "May Goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings on you and your loved ones."
  • "Wishing you laughter that lasts beyond the festival and joy that never fades."
  • "Shine like the diyas this Choti Diwali and spread love wherever you go."

Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Messages

  • "May this Choti Diwali mark the beginning of a new chapter filled with peace and prosperity in your life."
  • "As you light up diyas, may your dreams also shine bright and bring success your way."
  • "Sending you sparkling wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Choti Diwali."
  • "On this Choti Diwali, may your home be surrounded by love, light, and laughter."
  • "Let the festival of lights remind us that hope always shines brighter than despair."
  • "Wishing you the kind of happiness that lasts long after the candles go out."
  • "Celebrate the magic of Choti Diwali with happiness, togetherness, and festive joy!"
  • "Here’s to a joyful Choti Diwali filled with smiles, sweets, and sparkling lights."
  • "Let this festival be a reminder to cherish family, friendships, and the little joys of life."
  • "Let the festival of lights remind us that hope always shines brighter than despair."
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narak Chaturdashi 2025 Diwali 2025 Date Choti Diwali 2025 Choti Diwali 2025 Wishes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Cities
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
'Something Felt Off': How A Sister's Suspicion Blew Open Bengaluru Doctor’s Shocking Murder Plot
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Govt's Plea, 42% OBC Quota In Local Bodies Put On Hold
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget