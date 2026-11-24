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Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Parv, is being celebrated across the country on November 24, 2026, to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru. The occasion is observed with prayers, devotional singing, religious processions and community service.

Ahead of the festival, a grand Nagar Kirtan was organised in Delhi on November 23, attracting thousands of devotees. One of the most striking sights during the procession was devotees, including women, men and children, sweeping the roads with brooms and sprinkling water along the route. While this may appear to be a simple cleaning activity, the practice holds deep spiritual significance in Sikhism.

Why Do Sikh Devotees Sweep Roads Ahead Of Nagar Kirtan?

In Sikh tradition, sweeping the roads ahead of Nagar Kirtan is associated with Kar Seva, which represents selfless service and humility. Devotees perform this act as a mark of respect for Guru Granth Sahib Ji, who is regarded as the living Guru in Sikhism.

During Nagar Kirtan, Guru Granth Sahib Ji is carried in a beautifully decorated palanquin. Devotees clean the path ahead of the procession so that the route remains free from dust, stones and other impurities. Flowers are also scattered along the way as a gesture of reverence.

Spiritual Significance Of Sweeping The Roads

The practice of cleaning the roads ahead of Nagar Kirtan reflects several important teachings of Sikhism.

1. Showing Respect To Guru Granth Sahib Ji

Guru Granth Sahib Ji holds the highest spiritual position in Sikhism. Devotees consider it their responsibility to ensure that the path taken by the holy scripture remains clean and free from dirt. Sweeping the roads is therefore seen as an expression of devotion and respect.

2. Promoting Humility And Selfless Service

Guru Nanak Dev Ji emphasised the importance of Seva (selfless service) and Simran (remembrance of God). Sweeping public roads, irrespective of one's social position, is a way of putting these teachings into practice. It also encourages people to set aside their ego and social differences while serving others.

3. Ensuring A Safe Path For Panj Pyare

The Nagar Kirtan procession is led by the Panj Pyare, or the Five Beloved Ones, who traditionally walk barefoot. Devotees sweep the roads to remove stones, thorns and other objects that could hurt their feet during the procession. This act reflects care, devotion and collective responsibility.

Delhi Nagar Kirtan 2026: Route And Timings

The grand Nagar Kirtan in Delhi was organised under the supervision of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on November 23, 2026.

The procession began at 10 am from the historic Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk, following prayers. It is scheduled to conclude late at night at Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib on GT Karnal Road.

The procession features Gatka performers showcasing traditional Sikh martial arts, along with bands and Ragi Jathas performing devotional Shabad Kirtan. Langar and Chhabeel arrangements have also been made at several points along the route to serve devotees.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026

Guru Nanak Jayanti is an important occasion for the Sikh community, commemorating the teachings and legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The celebrations highlight the values of equality, compassion, humility and selfless service. Practices such as sweeping the roads ahead of Nagar Kirtan reflect how these teachings continue to be followed through everyday acts of devotion.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and available information. ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or claims. Readers are advised to seek guidance from relevant experts before acting on any religious information.