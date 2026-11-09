Govardhan Puja 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Religious Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govardhan Puja honours Lord Krishna protecting Braj from Indra.

Devotees build cow dung hill, symbolizing nature's gratitude.

Observe rituals strictly; avoid impure dung, incomplete parikrama.

Govardhan Puja, celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, will be observed on November 10, 2026. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger to protect the people of Braj from the wrath of Lord Indra and put an end to his arrogance.

The festival is not just a religious ritual but also symbolises gratitude towards nature, cattle and the environment. On this occasion, devotees traditionally create a symbolic Govardhan Hill using cow dung in their courtyards and worship it with proper rituals. However, there are certain rules and mistakes that devotees should keep in mind while performing the puja.

Why Is Govardhan Hill Made Using Cow Dung?

In Sanatan tradition, the cow is considered sacred and is revered as a mother. According to religious beliefs, all deities reside in the body of a cow, while Goddess Lakshmi is believed to reside in cow dung.

The Sanskrit phrase 'Gomaye Vasate Lakshmi' signifies that Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, resides in cow dung.

There are several religious and traditional reasons behind making Govardhan Hill using cow dung.

Environmental Purification And Positive Energy: Fresh cow dung has traditionally been considered to have antibacterial properties and is believed to help remove negative energy. Creating a symbolic Govardhan Hill in the courtyard is associated with purifying the surroundings.

Fresh cow dung has traditionally been considered to have antibacterial properties and is believed to help remove negative energy. Creating a symbolic Govardhan Hill in the courtyard is associated with purifying the surroundings. Gratitude Towards Cattle And Agriculture: The economy of Braj was traditionally dependent on cows and Govardhan Hill. The hill provided grass and water, while cows supplied milk and manure for agriculture. Making Govardhan Hill with cow dung symbolises gratitude towards this natural cycle.

The economy of Braj was traditionally dependent on cows and Govardhan Hill. The hill provided grass and water, while cows supplied milk and manure for agriculture. Making Govardhan Hill with cow dung symbolises gratitude towards this natural cycle. A Form Of Lord Krishna: According to religious texts such as the Garga Samhita and the Shrimad Bhagavata Purana, Lord Krishna assumed the form of Govardhan Hill and accepted the 56 food offerings made by the people of Braj. Therefore, the symbolic hill made from cow dung is worshipped as a manifestation of Lord Krishna.

Govardhan Puja 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 10, 2026. Here are the important dates and auspicious timings for the festival:

Govardhan Puja Date: November 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

November 10, 2026 (Tuesday) Pratipada Tithi Begins: Evening of November 9, 2026

Evening of November 9, 2026 Pratipada Tithi Ends: Evening of November 10, 2026

Evening of November 10, 2026 Morning Puja Muhurat: 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM

6:40 AM to 8:50 AM Evening Puja Muhurat (Pradosh): 3:25 PM to 5:35 PM

Govardhan Puja 2026: Five Mistakes To Avoid During The Ritual

Devotees should follow certain traditional practices while performing Govardhan Puja. Here are five mistakes that should be avoided.

1. Using Impure Or Unclean Cow Dung

According to religious beliefs, only fresh and pure cow dung should be used to make Govardhan Hill. Using dung from buffaloes or other animals is considered prohibited in traditional practices. Devotees should also avoid using cow dung that has come into contact with dirt or footwear.

2. Making Govardhan Hill Indoors Or On The Terrace

Govardhan Puja is associated with nature and the earth element. Therefore, devotees are traditionally advised to create the symbolic hill in an open courtyard, veranda or near the main entrance of the house. Making it inside a closed room or on a terrace is discouraged in these traditions, as the ritual is associated with open surroundings and nature.

3. Performing An Incomplete Or Incorrect Parikrama

Circumambulation is one of the most important parts of Govardhan Puja. Devotees traditionally perform seven rounds around the symbolic hill. Keep these points in mind:

Always perform the parikrama in a clockwise direction.

Do not leave the circumambulation incomplete midway.

Complete the rounds while carrying a pot of water or offerings such as kheel and batashe, allowing a stream of water to flow during the ritual.

4. Wearing Black Or Inappropriate Clothes During Puja

According to traditional beliefs, wearing black or dark blue clothes during auspicious religious ceremonies is considered inauspicious. Devotees are advised to wear traditional clothes in auspicious colours such as yellow, orange, red or other light shades while performing Govardhan Puja.

5. Offering Only Fried Food And Forgetting Tulsi Leaves

Annakoot bhog holds special significance during Govardhan Puja. It traditionally includes bajra, kadhi, puri and a variety of seasonal vegetables.

Devotees should remember to place a Tulsi leaf in the food offered to Lord Krishna, as it is considered an essential part of the offering. Onion, garlic and other tamasic food items should also be avoided while preparing the bhog.

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Govardhan Puja 2026: Correct Puja Vidhi

Devotees can follow these traditional steps to perform Govardhan Puja:

1. Creating The Govardhan Hill: After taking a bath in the morning, clean the courtyard and purify it with Gangajal. Use cow dung to create a symbolic Govardhan Hill in the shape of a reclining human figure. Make a small space at the navel area to place a bowl or an earthen lamp.

2. Decorating The Hill: Decorate the structure with kheel, batashe, roli, akshat, marigold flowers and sacred grass (durva). Place an earthen lamp at the navel area and offer milk, curd, Gangajal and honey.

3. Offering Bhog: Prepare and offer Annakoot, Panchamrit and 56 different food items to Lord Krishna. Devotees can also prepare Annakoot using seasonal vegetables according to their capacity.

4. Performing Aarti And Parikrama: Light incense sticks and lamps, perform the aarti of Lord Govardhan and complete seven rounds around the symbolic hill with family members.

5. Serving Cows: After completing the puja, apply tilak to cows and offer them green fodder, jaggery and Annakoot prasad as a mark of respect and gratitude.

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