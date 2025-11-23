According to the Hindu Panchang, Gita Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. This year, the 5162nd anniversary of the Bhagavad Gita will be observed on December 1. The day is also known as Mokshada Ekadashi. As per scriptures, it was on this very day that Lord Krishna imparted the divine knowledge of the Gita to Arjuna. The occasion marks the manifestation of the sacred Hindu scripture Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

READ MORE: Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Muhurat, And More

The Significance Of Gita Jayanti

The sacred text is believed to have been revealed on Margashirsha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, the day when Lord Krishna guided Arjuna with spiritual wisdom on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. As per belief, observing a fast on this day purifies the mind, promotes good health, destroys sins, and brings peace and harmony into life. In Hinduism, Mokshada Ekadashi is also regarded as a spiritually transformative day that leads one towards liberation.

Five Key Teachings Of Lord Krishna In The Gita

Everything Happens for Good

Lord Krishna explains that whatever has happened, whatever is happening, and whatever will happen in life always happens for a good reason. Understanding this helps a person rise above sorrow and unnecessary worry, bringing clarity and peace into life.

Karma Makes a Person Great

Krishna emphasises that no one is born great; it is one’s actions that define greatness. He advises individuals to always follow the right path and engage in righteous deeds. Wrong actions lead to downfall and disrupt the course of life.

Stay Balanced in Success and Failure

The Gita teaches that the person who remains humble in success and unshaken in failure is the one who truly progresses. Both arrogance and despair weaken the mind, causing a person to lag behind.

What Is Meant for You Will Always Be Yours

According to Krishna, whatever truly belongs to you cannot be taken away by anyone. And whatever leaves your life was never meant for you. Realising this helps remove sorrow and emotional burdens.

Nothing Comes Before Time or Beyond Destiny

The Bhagavad Gita states that a person does not receive anything before the destined time or more than what fate allows. Therefore, instead of worrying about the future, one must continue performing their duties with sincerity. When the time is right, everything falls into place.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]